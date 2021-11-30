scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Yet to take calls on cryptocurrency ads, monitoring NFT too: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted that the government has not taken a call on banning advertisements by cryptocurrency exchanges.

By: Tech Desk | Pune |
Updated: November 30, 2021 1:51:49 pm
nirmala sitharaman, gidt city, sebi, rbi, stock exchange, Covid-19, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Ahmedabad news, Indian express news, Indian expressUnion Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said in Rajya Sabha that the government will introduce a new cryptocurrency bill in Parliament after receiving approval from the cabinet. The Finance Minister said that regulation of Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) is also being discussed by the Centre.

This development comes as the government plans to introduce the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill 2021 in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. The Bill seeks to ban all but a few private cryptocurrencies to promote underlying technologies while allowing an official digital currency by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

She said that the risk that cryptocurrencies can lead to undesirable activities is also being closely monitored. Sitharaman informed that the government has not taken a call on banning advertisements by cryptocurrency exchanges.

Read more |No proposal to recognise ‘Bitcoin’ as a currency in India: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

“This is a risky area and not in a complete regulatory framework. No decision was taken on banning its advertisements. Steps are taken to create awareness through RBI and SEBI. The government will soon introduce a Bill,” Sitharaman said on Cryptocurrency during Question Hour in Rajya Sabha.

When asked by MP Sushil Kumar about the steps taken to curb advertisements, Sitharaman said that “no steps taken yet to curb advertisements about cryptocurrency, but investors have been cautioned.”

On taxes collected on crypto trades, Sitharaman asserted, “Don’t have ready information about the amount of tax collected on cryptocurrencies.”

“Keeping the propriety of the House, any answer now will preempt the discussion which will come with Bill. That discussion would be held,” she added.

Earlier, on November 29 Sitharaman had said that there is no proposal to recognise Bitcoin as a currency. The Finance Minister also said in the written response that the government does not collect data on Bitcoin transactions.

