Google now displays a countdown clock on searching ‘Ethereum Merge’

Google has added a countdown clock displaying the number of hours left for Ethereum Merge to occur. The Merge is an event that aims to switch Ethereum’s network from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) algorithm. It is all set to change the working of the blockchain, with the aim to make the Ethereum blockchain less energy intensive.

According to Google Trends, Singapore, Cyrus, China, Switzerland and Netherlands are the nations with the greatest interest in Ethereum Merge, since the last seven days.

The Merge will take place on September 15. For context, Blockchain heavily relies on validators (crypto miners) to verify each transaction that occurs on the blockchain. For instance, if A sends Rs 1000 worth of crypto to B via the Ethereum blockchain, the transaction has to be verified before listing it on the blockchain database. For that purpose, validators run complex algorithms on energy-intensive computers. In return, they are rewarded cryptos for verifying hundreds and thousands of transactions that happen daily.

However, this process is energy intensive because validators have to run their computers for hours which requires electricity. With Ethereum switching to PoS, there won’t be any need to run devices rather one device can fulfil the requirement of verifying the transaction—but any individual who wants to be a ‘validator’ just has to stake some cryptos in the mining (staking) pool. This is called Staking.

According to the Ethereum Foundation, the organisation behind the Ethereum blockchain, The Merge will have no “significantly change any parameters that directly influence network capacity or throughput”. This means, there won’t be any change in the gas fees. It will all depend on demand and supply, when more people use the blockchain the gas fee charges will be high, when less use it, the fee will reduce.

The Ethereum Merge will undoubtedly provide numerous benefits to developers and end users. Some of the most noteworthy benefits include: It will make it easier for developers to build dapps that are compatible with one another. This could pave the way for new decentralized ecosystems in the future.