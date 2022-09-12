scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Google now displays a countdown clock on searching ‘Ethereum Merge’

According to Google Trends, Singapore, Cyrus, China, Switzerland and Netherlands are the nations with the greatest interest in Ethereum Merge, since the last seven days.

Ethereum is all set to transition to PoS by the third week of September. (File Image)

Google has added a countdown clock displaying the number of hours left for Ethereum Merge to occur. The Merge is an event that aims to switch Ethereum’s network from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) algorithm. It is all set to change the working of the blockchain, with the aim to make the Ethereum blockchain less energy intensive.

According to Google Trends, Singapore, Cyrus, China, Switzerland and Netherlands are the nations with the greatest interest in Ethereum Merge, since the last seven days.

The Merge will take place on September 15. For context, Blockchain heavily relies on validators (crypto miners) to verify each transaction that occurs on the blockchain. For instance, if A sends Rs 1000 worth of crypto to B via the Ethereum blockchain, the transaction has to be verified before listing it on the blockchain database. For that purpose, validators run complex algorithms on energy-intensive computers. In return, they are rewarded cryptos for verifying hundreds and thousands of transactions that happen daily.

Read more |Bursting five common myths surrounding Ethereum’s Merge

However, this process is energy intensive because validators have to run their computers for hours which requires electricity. With Ethereum switching to PoS, there won’t be any need to run devices rather one device can fulfil the requirement of verifying the transaction—but any individual who wants to be a ‘validator’  just has to stake some cryptos in the mining (staking) pool. This is called Staking.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...Premium
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development ReportPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development Report
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...Premium
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...

According to the Ethereum Foundation, the organisation behind the Ethereum blockchain, The Merge will have no “significantly change any parameters that directly influence network capacity or throughput”. This means, there won’t be any change in the gas fees. It will all depend on demand and supply, when more people use the blockchain the gas fee charges will be high, when less use it, the fee will reduce.

The Ethereum Merge will undoubtedly provide numerous benefits to developers and end users. Some of the most noteworthy benefits include: It will make it easier for developers to build dapps that are compatible with one another. This could pave the way for new decentralized ecosystems in the future.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 05:39:39 pm
Next Story

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Dip in qualifying JEE Advanced cut-off marks will not impact admissions, says IIT Bombay director

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

'Factory of lies working overtime': Cong on BJP's dig on Rahul's t-shirt

'Factory of lies working overtime': Cong on BJP's dig on Rahul's t-shirt

Not unhappy, party has given me everything: Ajit Pawar on Delhi episode

Not unhappy, party has given me everything: Ajit Pawar on Delhi episode

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape
Eye

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape

Premium
Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Police complaint against MP Navneet Rana for defaming man alleging 'love jihad'

Police complaint against MP Navneet Rana for defaming man alleging 'love jihad'

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?
Health Specials

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?

What makes your brain different from a Neanderthal’s?

What makes your brain different from a Neanderthal’s?

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Premium
How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries
'Soft policing'

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement