From Beeple to The Merge, here are the 5 most expensive NFTs sold to date

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs have gained a lot of popularity in recent times. These are digital assets stored on a blockchain and could be a photo or a video, a digital painting or an audio file. NFT sales these days tend to hit the headlines given the high numbers associated with their sales. We take a look at the most expensive NFTs sold till date.

5.‘CryptoPunk #3100’

CryptoPunks is a non-fungible token collection on the Ethereum blockchain. The project was launched in June 2017 by the Larva Labs studio, a two-person team consisting of Canadian software developers Matt Hall and John Watkinson. Certain traits and types of characters are rarer than others.

CryptoPunk #3100 is an Alien with a blue and white headband that was sold for $7.67 million.

4.‘CryptoPunk #7523’

There are 10,000 unique CryptoPunks (6,039 male and 3,840 female), all of which are made digitally scarce through the use of blockchain technology. Each one was algorithmically generated through computer code and thus no two characters are exactly alike. Most of the 10,000 total punks are humans, but there are also three special types: Zombie (88), Ape (24) and Alien (9). Aside from character type, there was a potential of 87 additional attributes.

In Premium | Here’s how you can convert your digital art into an NFT and sell it

CryptoPunk #7523 has a knitted beanie, an earring and a medical facemask and was sold for $11.75 million.

3. ‘Beeple’s HUMAN ONE’

Beeple is one of the most well-known and respected digital artists in the space. Beeple has been consistently creating at least one piece of digital art every single day. Beeple’s HUMAN ONE was sold for $28.98 million.

2. ‘Everydays: the First 5000 Days’

Another Beeple masterpiece, Everydays is a collection of 5000 individual pieces of digital art all in one collage. In 2007 Beeple pledged to make 1 piece of digital art every day and Everydays is a collection of the first 5000 days. ‘Everydays: the First 5000 Days’ sold for $69.3 million and is the most expensive NFT ever sold to a single buyer.

1. Pak’s ‘The Merge’

The Merge officially became the most expensive NFT ever sold on December 2, 2021, when it was sold for $91.8 million. A total of almost 30,000 people pitched in together to buy this NFT.