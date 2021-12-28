Former Chelsea captain John Terry announces NFT collection for kids

Former football club Chelsea captain John Terry has collaborated with The Ape Kids Collection, a company that aims to encourage non fungible tokens (NFTs) among kids, consisting 9,999 ‘baby apes’. NFTs enable users to own rare digital artifacts through the blockchain network that backs cryptocurrencies. All forms of art, tweets, music, GIFs, and more such digital assets can be owned through NFTs.

John George Terry is an English professional football coach and former player who played as a centre-back. He was previously captain of Chelsea, the England national team and Aston Villa. He was most recently the assistant head coach at the latter.

In a tweet last week, the football player disclosed the purchase of his first Bored Ape. Following this, Terry uploaded an NFT image as his profile picture on the platform. For those who don’t know, BAYC NFTs are a popular collection of 10,000 unique bored apes created by Yuga Labs. It is worth noting that this collection has seen over half a billion dollars in sales to date, as per dappradar.com metrics.

NFTs are all the rage with celebrities such as Snoop Dogg, Jay Z, Jordan Belfort, Marshmello and Curtis McDonald jumping into the NFT bandwagon.

Interestingly, sports NFTs are quite the buzz— today’s card collectors have shifted their attention to sports NFTs, that offer proof of unique ownership of a video, photo, or other digital capture of an important moment in sports history.

Few weeks ago, EX Sports, a platform that allows fans to buy, trade and sell unique digital sports collectibles in the form of NFTs, has announced the Maradona NFT Collection, consisting of 10 rare memorabilia of Diego Armando Maradona.

Earlier, in August, Lionel Messi had launched his own collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), crypto art that was created with his image by digital designer BossLogic. “Art is like football. Eternal,” Messi said on his Twitter account announcing the launch.

Meanwhile, people have spent over $9 billion in NFT sales so far—and total NFT sales are expected to reach $17.7 billion by the end of the year, according to new research by Cointelegraph.