Saturday, July 30, 2022

FC Barcelona’s first-ever NFT artwork sold for $693,000

Barca's NFT titled: ‘In a Way, Immortal’ is a video digital artwork recreating Johan Cruyff’s stadium moment on December 22, 1973.

By: Tech Desk | Pune |
July 30, 2022 4:25:21 pm
Joan Laporta is the president of Barcelona FC. (Reuters)

FC Barcelona has sold its first-ever non-fungible token (NFT) artwork for $693,000 at an auction held in New York.  NFTs are digital assets such as an image, videos, or anything that can be converted into a digital copy.

Barca’s NFT titled: ‘In a Way, Immortal’ is a video digital artwork recreating Johan Cruyff’s stadium moment on December 22, 1973, when the player ‘flew’ through the air to score a goal against the football club Atlético Madrid. To be specific, the auction closed at $550,000. However, along with the auctioneer’s fees added to the amount, the total sale was made for $693,000.

The NFT buyer has also purchased four other NFTs which include “a static image of the animated version that captures an iconic moment of the famous goal,” FC Barcelona wrote in an announcement.

This NFT was produced by the Club in collaboration with BCN Visuals, a strategic innovation partner and Digital Superstudio that developed the NFT’s cinematographic aesthetic.

The purchase of the NFT will make the buyer a Barça Digital Ambassador, which gives them the chance to enjoy various VIP benefits and experiences with the Club. The club in a press statement said that the buyer will be able to enjoy a number of ‘money can’t buy’ experiences. “FC Barcelona will incorporate in the NFT’s smart contract a set of experiences such as Meet & Greets, visits to La Masia, hospitality rights (for a minimum of five years), the right to play at the Spotify Camp Nou and an official handover of the ball before a friendly match,” the club said.

Earlier in 2021, FC Barcelona had announced the termination of its deal with NFT marketplace Ownix, following the arrest of an alleged crypto fraudster Moshe Hogeg, a consultant for the NFT marketplace. Hogeg was arrested by the Police alongside seven others for massive crypto-related fraud. The partnership was supposed to allow fans to buy NFT for virtual items linked to the club’s history.

