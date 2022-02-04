Asia’s first metaverse wedding NFT collection goes live on Beyondlife.club

Asia is all set to witness its first wedding reception in metaverse, a Tamil Nadu couple Dinesh Kshatriya and his fiancé Janaganandhini Ramaswamy has decided to host their Hogwarts-themed virtual wedding on February 6. Following the announcement, GuardianLink.io, an NFT Ecosystem Technology Framework, launched the first-ever metaverse wedding NFT collection on Beyondlife.Club.

The NFT collection will be an artwork featuring backgrounds and attires from the Harry Potter and cyberpunk era – in addition to the classic wedding attire featuring the bride, groom, and bride’s late father. Additionally, the company has created an NFT themed around the movie – The Matrix, in the Indian language showcasing the names of the bride and the groom.

Dinesh S P and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy will have a wedding in their village, Sivalingapuram, but will host a digital reception at a virtual venue where they will be joined by friends and family from across the world.

The exclusive NFT collection comprises 12 NFTs out of which 11 unique NFTs are of the bride and groom’s virtual avatars, projected in traditional as well as western attire with and without the bride’s late father and 1 NFT of the wedding invitation consisting of 50 copies. The NFT featuring the virtual avatars of the bride and the groom, was purchased and resold within nanoseconds of the drop. 50 copies of the same were sold at $10 each, and one of them was re-sold for $100 within a second on Beyondlife.Club’s secondary marketplace. Also, one of the invitations which was sold for $10, is now being traded at $4,450.

“GuardianLink.io has been working on blockchain technology for the past few years and this wedding concept is just the beginning of a new arena in the fast-growing world of NFTs and Metaverse. This NFT launch is a testament to our commitment towards working on best in class technology to make our audience a part of this transformational era”, said Ramkumar Subramaniam, Co-Founder & CEO, GuardianLink.io.

It is worth noting that the NFT collection is developed and will be monitored by GuardianLink.io’s Anti-RIP NFT technology. The technology prevents the NFT from being copied – thereby, protecting the rights of its owner which is currently a challenge in the NFT landscape. Previously, BeyondLife.Club has launched Amitabh Bachchan’s exclusive NFT collection and comic legend Stan Lee’s exclusive NFT collection ‘Chakra The Invincible ’.

Metaverse is a digital space represented by digital representations of people, places, and things. In other words, it’s a “digital world” with real people represented by digital objects. Florida couple Traci and Dave Gagnon was the first couple in the world to hold a virtual wedding ceremony in September last year, according to Insider.