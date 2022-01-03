Vitalik Buterin says that he “completely missed NFTs” in Ethereum’s initial whitepaper

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin revisited all the predictions he made last year related to blockchain technology. Interestingly, Buterin admitted that he predicted Decentralized Finance (DeFi) correctly—whereas, he completely missed the non fungible tokens (NFTs) in Ethereum’s initial whitepaper.

A lot correct (basically predicted “defi”), though incentivized file storage + compute hasn’t taken off that much (yet?), and of course I completely missed NFTs. I would say the biggest thing I missed in the details is collusion issues in DAO governance: https://t.co/cezOk10KQ0 — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) January 1, 2022

Buterin is an active member of the cryptocurrency space. In a Twitter thread, he posted an analysis of all of his past predictions, including his opinions on Bitcoin adoption and regulation, and how he was wrong about Ethereum’ PoS (proof of stake).

The tech billionaire also recalled an article wherein he stated that he was optimistic about altcoins and cryptocurrency Bitcoin cash (BCH). However, he sees BCH as a failure now citing the rebellious nature of its community.

Buterin said on Twitter: “Today, I would call BCH mostly a failure. My main takeaway: communities formed around a rebellion, even if they have a good cause, often have a hard time long term, because they value bravery over competence and are united around resistance rather than a coherent way forward.”

It should be noted that Biterin, the world’s youngest known crypto billionaire, has donated over $1 billion worth of meme coins to India’s Covid-19 relief fund during the country’s aggressive second wave.

Apart from this, Buterin also donated about $1.5 billion worth of coins to Indian charities, some of which came in his own cryptocurrency, Ether. According to Forbes, he donated millions of dollars to tech-focussed charities like GiveWell, Methuselah Foundation, as well as Machine Intelligence Research Institute. Meanwhile, In April, Buterin donated around $600,000 in ether and maker tokens to Nailwal’s Covid relief fund.