scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Ethereum completes Bellatrix upgrade ahead of The Merge: Here’s what it means

Now that things are coming to fruition, let’s dive into the Bellatrix update and why it marks an important day for Ethereum investors and developers.

Ethereum is all set to transition to PoS by the third week of September. (File Image)

Ethereum’s Merge is under implementation and has completed an important upgrade today called Bellatrix. ETH 2.0 or ‘The Merge’ upgrade focuses on bringing new token standards that are more secure. The Merge is a process where Ethereum’s network is switching from the Proof of Work (PoW) to the Proof of Stake (PoS) algorithm. It is all set to change the working of the blockchain, with the aim to make the Ethereum blockchain less energy intensive.

We have discussed before in detail what the ETH 2.0 update is all about. However, now that things are coming to fruition, let’s dive into the Bellatrix update and why it marks an important day for Ethereum investors and developers.

Bellatrix is the update to the Ethereum Virtual Machine, the part of the network that hosts the decentralized apps. The update will provide improved security, better performance, and higher scalability to the network, as per Ethereum Foundation. It is paving the way for the implementation of the Ethereum 2.0 Network. As a result, the entire ecosystem will be better prepared for massive adoption. The update will also pave the way for the Serenity upgrade, which will mark the first phase of the ETH 2.0 update. The second phase of the Serenity upgrade will include the release of the Casper consensus protocol upgrade and then finally a Proof-of-Stake mechanism. The Merge is expected to be completed by September 15.

Read more |Bursting five common myths surrounding Ethereum’s Merge

This is a major milestone for Ethereum, as the update has been in the works for some time and it has been delayed several times. This will allow the network to process significantly more transactions per second. Ethereum’s adoption rate has been growing steadily in the past few years. The network has proved to be highly useful for a wide range of industries. However, it has been struggling to scale since millions of people started using it. The arrival of the ETH 2.0 update will mark the end of scalability issues and the start of a new era for the network.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Election Watch | A familiar name has cropped up as BJP takes on AAP in Gu...Premium
Election Watch | A familiar name has cropped up as BJP takes on AAP in Gu...
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024Premium
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 carsPremium
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in IndiaPremium
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India

Finally, the update aims to bring faster transactions and a new mechanism for code upgrades. It will also bring a more democratic governance structure, making Ethereum a stronger and more attractive network.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 06:01:39 pm
Next Story

I-T dept conducts survey on Centre for Policy Research

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Explained | Govt's push for international trade in rupee: why and how

Explained | Govt's push for international trade in rupee: why and how

Mumbai court rejects Vidhie Mukerjea’s plea to stay with mother Indrani

Mumbai court rejects Vidhie Mukerjea’s plea to stay with mother Indrani

Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India
S Y Quraishi writes

Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India

Premium
Indian Predator review: This series is a great improvement over The Butcher of Delhi

Indian Predator review: This series is a great improvement over The Butcher of Delhi

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough
Opinion

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Premium
Ravi Shastri reacts to India's Asia Cup loss vs Sri Lanka

Ravi Shastri reacts to India's Asia Cup loss vs Sri Lanka

Buckle up, a seat belt can save your life in road emergencies

Buckle up, a seat belt can save your life in road emergencies

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

Xiaomi’s Muralikrishnan B: Festive season will help drive growth of 5G devices in India

Xiaomi’s Muralikrishnan B: Festive season will help drive growth of 5G devices in India

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement