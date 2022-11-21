scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin says FTX saga offers lessons for crypto

The collapse of FTX contains lessons for all of crypto, according to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. Buterin emphasised the stability of crypto’s so-called underlying technology, the blockchain

SBF, FTX, FTX scam, FTX scam details, Vitalik ButerinVitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, speaks during the Singapore FinTech Festival in Singapore, on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (Image source: Bloomberg)

The collapse of FTX contains lessons for all of crypto, according to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. Buterin emphasised the stability of crypto’s so-called underlying technology, the blockchain, while acknowledging the heavy impact of the meltdown of the Sam Bankman-Fried crypto empire.

In the days since FTX filed for bankruptcy, entities ranging from BlockFi to Genesis to Gemini have been hit by the fallout. Despite the upheaval, Buterin said blockchain base layers and decentralized-finance protocols worked “flawlessly.”

“What happened at FTX was of course a huge tragedy,” Buterin told Bloomberg. “That said, many in the Ethereum community also see the situation as a validation of things they believed in all along: centralized anything is by default suspect,” he said. These beliefs also included putting one’s trust in “open and transparent code above individual humans,” he added.

Buterin, like many others in crypto Twitter, has in recent days weighed in on how crypto exchanges could help shore up confidence in their businesses. The downfall of Bankman-Fried has led to an industry-wide self-reckoning over transparency and risk.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAsPremium
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAs
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB salePremium
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB sale
FIFA World Cup Day 1: Hosts Qatar lose on field, win hearts outsidePremium
FIFA World Cup Day 1: Hosts Qatar lose on field, win hearts outside
‘DU deserves to be in the global 300… (for this) teachers should have a r...Premium
‘DU deserves to be in the global 300… (for this) teachers should have a r...

Commenting on the earlier collapse of Do Kwon’s TerraUSD algorithmic stablecoin and associated Luna token, Buterin said “crashes like that are on the one hand necessary for the ecosystem.” On the other hand, he added, “I really wish that it happened when Terra/Luna was like 10 times smaller.”

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 09:20:07 am
Next Story

ExplainSpeaking | Why the world is bullish about the Indian economy

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Nov 21: Latest News
Advertisement