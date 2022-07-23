scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Epic Games won’t ban the use of NFTs in games, says CEO Tim Sweeney

Minecraft released a public statement stating that the company has made the decision to ban NFTs o ensure that the players have a safe and inclusive experience.

By: Tech Desk | Pune |
July 23, 2022 6:00:17 pm
Epic, known for its "Fortnite" game, largely lost a trial last year over whether Apple's payment rules for apps were anti-competitive. (Image credit: Epic games)

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney tweeted that the company doesn’t have any plans of banning non-fungible-tokens (NFTs) from its games. This comes as Microsoft-owned Minecraft announced that it will soon ban the use of NFTs on community-run Minecraft game servers.

“Developers should be free to decide how to build their games, and you are free to decide whether to play them. I believe stores and operating system makers shouldn’t interfere by forcing their views onto others. We definitely won’t,” Sweeney wrote in a tweet.

In response to the post, a netizen asked Sweeney if NFTs fall under the category of “hateful/discriminatory content”. Responding to the user, Sweeney suggested that Epic Games does make “editorial” judgments, but NFTs don’t currently fall under them. “A store could choose to make no such judgments and host anything that’s legal, or choose to draw the line at mainstream acceptable norms as we do, or accept only games that conform to the owner’s personal beliefs,” he tweeted.

Read more |‘JorrDaar’: Inside India’s first NFT-ticketed IRL event

On Wednesday, Minecraft released a public statement stating that the company has decided to ban NFTs o ensure that the players have a safe and inclusive experience. “..blockchain technologies are not permitted to be integrated inside our client and server applications, nor may Minecraft in-game content such as worlds, skins, persona items, or other mods, be utilized by blockchain technology to create a scarce digital asset,” the company said in a post.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQs
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilotPremium
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilot
Aaditya Thackeray: ‘Blame greed of traitors, whom we gave everything&#823...Premium
Aaditya Thackeray: ‘Blame greed of traitors, whom we gave everything&#823...

According to Minecraft developers, NFTs and other blockchain technologies create digital ownership based on scarcity and exclusion, which does not align with its values of creative inclusion and playing together. The company also underlined the speculative pricing and investment mentality around NFTs which takes the focus away from playing the game and encourages profiteering. “We are also concerned that some third-party NFTs may not be reliable and may end up costing players who buy them. Some third-party NFT implementations are also entirely dependent on blockchain technology and may require an asset manager who might disappear without notice.”

It should be noted that there have been instances where NFTs were sold at artificially or fraudulently inflated prices. Meanwhile, Epic Games is a leading interactive entertainment company and provider of 3D engine technology. It operates Fortnite, the world’s largest game with over 350 million accounts and 2.5 billion friend connections. Epic has also developed Unreal Engine, which powers the world’s leading games and is being adopted across industries such as film and television, architecture, automotive, and manufacturing for visualization and simulation.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Express Research

Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army

Premium
Ukraine says Russian missiles hit Odesa, in blow to grain export deal

Ukraine says Russian missiles hit Odesa, in blow to grain export deal

NDA is 'No Data Available' govt with no accountability: Rahul Gandhi

NDA is 'No Data Available' govt with no accountability: Rahul Gandhi

Sri Lanka’s new PM Dinesh Gunawardena, and his India connect
Explained

Sri Lanka’s new PM Dinesh Gunawardena, and his India connect

Pak-based writer’s body to honour Moosewala with ‘Waris Shah International Award’

Pak-based writer’s body to honour Moosewala with ‘Waris Shah International Award’

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP
ICYMI

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Flo-Jo, the athlete who even the fastest living woman Shericka Jackson couldn't beat

Flo-Jo, the athlete who even the fastest living woman Shericka Jackson couldn't beat

Premium
Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy
Shamshera review

This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy

Premium
Is there a link between diabetes and frozen shoulder?

Is there a link between diabetes and frozen shoulder?

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement