scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 04, 2022
Must Read

Eminem purchases Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT that looks like him worth $452,000

According to dappradar.com metrics, Eminem owns 166 NFT assets from 32 collections.

By: Tech Desk | Pune |
January 4, 2022 2:03:02 pm
Eminem best songs, best emimen songs, eminem birthdayEminem has joined the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) with his first ape purchase (Photo: eminem/Instagram)

Rap artist Eminem is the latest to jump into the non fungible token (NFT) bandwagon with his first Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) purchase that cost 123.45 Ether worth $452,000 (Rs 3.36 crore). For those who don’t know, BAYC NFTs are a popular collection of 10,000 unique bored apes created by Yuga Labs. This collection has seen over half a billion dollars in sales to date, as per dappradar.com metrics.

An NFT is a digital asset that uses blockchain technology to record who owns a digital object such as an image, video, or in-game item. While anyone can view the asset in question, only the buyer can say they are the “official” owner.

Eminem has also set the Ethereum-based ape as his profile picture on Twitter and has reportedly collected at least 15 NFTs so far on the most popular NFT marketplace OpenSea.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read more |Poly Network to Squid token scam: All the cryptocurrency heists of 2021

The NFT dubbed “EminApe”, shows an ape dressed in a khaki army cap with a gold chain necklace, resembling Eminem. The digital artwork was sold by BAYC member GeeGazza, who took to Twitter later announcing that the sale becoming a reality is “madness”.

EminApe, shows the signature Bored Ape figure dressed in a khaki army cap and a gold chain necklace. (Photo: BAYC)

The BAYC member has been trying to get Eminem to buy “EminApe” off him for months now. Earlier, in November, GeeGazza tweeted, “I still think Eminem is destined to buy my Bored Ape one day,” adding that “You don’t understand how long I’ve been manifesting that Eminem buys my ape.”

Interestingly, the minimum price of a BAYC NFT starts at 52 Ethereum or approximately $210,000. According to dappradar.com metrics, Eminem owns 166 NFT assets from 32 collections.

Read more |Someone mistakenly sold a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT worth Rs 2.27 crore for Rs 2.27 lakh

BAYC NFT is owned by famous celebrities, such as basketball icon Steph Curry, music artist Post Malone, and even American TV host Jimmy Fallon.

Meanwhile, the owners of the famous NFT collection BAYC, in October, announced on Twitter that the company will be launching its own Ethereum based crypto-token, in early 2022. It should be noted that the minimum price of a BAYC NFT starts at 52 Ethereum or approximately $210,000.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jan 04: Latest News

Advertisement