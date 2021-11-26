scorecardresearch
Friday, November 26, 2021
Elon Musk wants Dogecoin owners to ditch crypto exchanges, and keep custody of their own ‘keys’

Cryptocurrencies, are stored in something called a ‘wallet’, which can be accessed by using your ‘private key’—the crypto equivalent of a super-secure password— without which the crypto owner cannot access the currency.

By: Tech Desk | Pune |
November 26, 2021 8:46:52 pm
elon musk, saturday night live, elon musk snl, elon musk dogecoin, dogecoin snl, dogecoin price surge, musk doge snl memes, viral news, Trending news, indian express newsDogecoin traders have taken over social media as they believe the cryptocurrency will hit the dollar mark with Musk's SNL appearance. (Source: Fireintheholee1/ Twitter)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes that people investing in Dogecoin, the meme-coin cryptocurrency, should keep the custody of their ‘keys’, and ditch centralised exchanges like Binance and Robinhood.

Responding to a tweet by Bill Lee, an investor in Musk’s ventures, Musk agreed that until the wallet keys are in the user’s possession, they should not consider the holdings as “their own”.

Digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum or Dogecoin, are stored in something called a ‘wallet’, which can be accessed by using your ‘private key’—the crypto equivalent of a super-secure password— without which the crypto owner cannot access the currency.

Read more |Dogecoin is the most ‘Googled’ cryptocurrency in the US, beating Bitcoin and Ether

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“The core focus of the @MyDogeOfficial vision is to break the dependence on CEXs like Binance and Robinhood and let #shibes take custody of their own coins!” a Twitter user who goes by the username @MyDogeCTO said. MyDogeWallet, is a Dogecoin gateway Metaverse for breaking dependency on exchanges like Binance and Robinhood.

To this, Lee replied saying, “not your keys, not your crypto.” Musk backed Lee with his one-word response : “Exactly.”

The Tesla CEO wants people who own digital asset to own their own private keys rather than letting an exchange like Binance and Robinhood handle it. This is because hackers often target crypto  exchanges to get possession of investors keys. For instance, centralised exchange Robinhood was earlier this month breached by an unauthorized third party.

Read more |SpaceX accepts dogecoin as payment to launch lunar mission next year

Meanwhile, cases of breaches and fraud in the cryptocurrency market are pushing toward their highest count this year, a study released from Crypto Head revealed.

The same study noted that the average value of breach and fraud cases in 2021 comes in at $93.3 million. On average, the number of offenses grows 41 percent every year, it said. Further, wallets and exchange breaches are the most common type of attack in the crypto space, with 126 attacks recorded in the last ten years.

