scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 04, 2021
MUST READ

Elon Musk endorses Dogecoin again, says it can make DeFi more accessible

DeFi systems aim to provide an autonomous and decentralised option for financial services that are otherwise regulated by banks.

By: Tech Desk | Pune |
December 4, 2021 6:22:31 pm
Dogecoin Sees Sudden Spike As Elon Musk Sends Out Tweet. (Image source: File)

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk has once again endorsed Dogecoin— a ‘meme’ cryptocurrency, over Ethereum saying that DOGE can be used to make Decentralised Finance (DeFi) more accessible to everyone.

DeFi systems, is a blockchain-based form of finance that does not rely on financial intermediaries such as brokerages, exchanges, or any banks to offer services. Such platforms allow users to keep custody of their Ethereum-based crypto assets.

Musk was responding to a CoinDesk story on Twitter, about how Ethereum based DeFi protocol are becoming inaccessible to small investors due to high transaction fees. Musk tweeted a one-word reply under this story, “Dooooge”, referring to his favourite cryptocurrency, the Dogecoin.

Read More |Elon Musk wants you to stop relying upon cryptocurrency exchanges; here’s the reason

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The average transaction fee or “gas fee” on Ethereum is soaring at $51.45, according to data from crypto metrics site BitInfoCharts. While the “gas fee” of the Dogecoin remains largely low, hovering around an average of $0.65 (roughly Rs 50) per transaction. This is one of the reasons why Musk, earlier in October, called Dogecoin “the people’s crypto”.

Musk, who is a staunch supporter of cryptocurrency,  also wants crypto holders to take custody of their ‘keys’, and not rely upon cryptocurrency exchanges such as Robinhood or Binance.

Read More |Cryptocurrencies are the rage: But how secure is your money in a crypto wallet?

Meanwhile, earlier, this week, cryptocurrency exchange Binance resumed Dogecoin (DOGE) withdrawals, after Elon Musk on Twitter, raised concerns on behalf of Dogecoin holders regarding the recent DOGE problem at cryptocurrency exchange Binance

Dogecoin was created in 2013 by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer as a faster but “fun” alternative to Bitcoin. It was started as a satire on the numerous fraud crypto coins that had sprung up at the time, and takes its name and logo from a Shiba Inu meme that was viral several years ago.

Musk, who frequently tweets have added to the digital token’s mania. Musk had once changed his Twitter bio to “Former CEO of Dogecoin.” At the time of writing, DOGE is the 10th-largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $27 billion, according to CoinMarketcap.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Dec 04: Latest News

Advertisement