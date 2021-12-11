Cryptocurrency was the most popular conversation on Reddit in 2021

In 2021, there were a lot of conversations on Reddit, but there was one topic that cut through the online chatter this year: cryptocurrency. People mentioned ‘crypto’ 6.6 million times on Reddit in 2021, according to ‘Reddit Recap 2021’, which rounds up the most popular posts, topics and conversations on its platform over the past year.

For more than 10 years, Reddit has been home to over 500 cryptocurrency communities. “As more redditors (reddit users) participate in conversation, whether it be for information, help, or to share major successes, Reddit continues to be the hub for cryptocurrency enthusiasts,” the company said in its report.

The top-five most-viewed cryptocurrency communities in 2021 were: Dogecoin, Superstonk, Cryptocurrency, Amcstock, and Bitcoin.

Reddit group “Dogecoin: Who’s still holding $DOGE?” had 80.3K upvotes, while Reddit group “bitcoin: Tesla buys $1.5b in Bitcoin” had 45.5k upvotes on the platform. Up vote is when users show their approval for a post by clicking an “up” arrow, which pushes the post toward the top of the site so that more people can see it.

Interestingly, Reddit hosts more than 430 million monthly active users in over 100,000 communities.

It should be noted that cryptocurrencies including Dogecoin, Ethereum and Shiba Inu also topped ‘Google’s 2021 Year in Search’, which the Alphabet-owned search engine released this week. “Dogecoin” and “Ethereum price” were the top 10 most-Googled news stories of the past year, across the globe.

Reddit’s year-end review noted that users created 366 million posts over the past year, which was a 19 percent increase year-over-year. As of November, Reddit drew more than 2.3 billion total comments and 46 billion upvotes.

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu was the most discussed cryptocurrency on Twitter during October, as per the data compiled by ICO Analytics. The analysis firm revealed the 20 most discussed cryptocurrencies on Twitter and Shiba Inu has emerged as a clear winner, receiving a 22 percent share of all crypto assets discussions on the platform, dwarfing Ethereum by 8.1 percent and Bitcoin by 7.2 percent.