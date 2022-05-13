Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu and Black Forest to create NFTs for FIFA World Cup

Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu and Block forest have collaborated to create a series of non-fungible-tokens (NFT) for FIFA World Cup 2022. Block Forest is a decentralised platform that works on Binance smart chain. This comes days after NFT World Cup launched five NFTs, which showcased different NFT flags for different countries. The listed NFTs were live for 72 hours. People could buy, sell and trade the NFTs on the platform.

However, more information on the type of NFTs is awaited. Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu is the most held token among the wealthiest Ethereum whales. ‘Whales’ in crypto slang describe individuals or institutions that hold large amounts of coins of a certain cryptocurrency. According to Whale Stats, a crypto whale tracker, Ethereum whales have emerged as one of the largest holders of Shiba Inu, holding up to $1 billion SHIB.

Another reason Shiba Inu has garnered interest among whales is after the meme coin launched its metaverse, with 100,595 plots of virtual lands. In the case of the Shiba Inu metaverse, some virtual lands will remain open to all in the metaverse. These lands will represent roads (corridors): Avenues, Boulevards, and Hubs, however, other lands will be available for purchase.

Read more | Here’s why cryptocurrency Shiba Inu is the first pick among wealthiest Ethereum whales

Shiba Inu was launched as an alternative to Dogecoin (DOGE) in August 2020 by an anonymous person or group under the name Ryoshi. According to its founders, it was created as an experiment in decentralised spontaneous community building.

Meanwhile, FIFA has announced that Crypto.com will be an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The company will be the exclusive cryptocurrency trading platform sponsor of Qatar 2022. “Crypto.com has already demonstrated a commitment to supporting top-tier teams and leagues, major events and iconic venues across the world, and there is no platform bigger, or with a greater reach and cultural impact, than FIFA’s global platform of football,” said Kay Madati, FIFA’s Chief Commercial Officer.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup will be held from November 21 to December 18 at various venues in the Asian country and will be the 22nd edition organised by FIFA.