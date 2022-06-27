Crypto related job postings jumped by 804 per cent since 2020: Indeed

As cryptocurrency goes mainstream, industries and companies are actively looking out for job-seekers. This has caused a rise in the number of job postings, says a new report by Indeed. According to the report, cryptocurrency, blockchain, and NFT-related jobs have grown by 804 per cent in the last two years (from April 2020 to April 2022).

The report by the job portal Indeed revealed an acceleration in the market’s demand. It should be noted that in 2022, the increase was 315 per cent whereas, in April 2022, postings were 15 times more than in 2019, highlighting the role of the pandemic in this sustained growth.

Companies are actively looking out for application developers, data engineers and full-stack developers. It should be noted that blockchain application developer is the top job role across the field. Crypto job roles appear to be one of the biggest shares of hires in overall technology job roles, increasing from 41.22 per cent in 2019-2020 to 67.48 per cent in 2021 -2022.

“Being a technology-first economy, Indian firms are rapidly investing in technologies that will put the country at the forefront of this new digital era. Technology hubs like Bengaluru and Hyderabad continue to lead with hiring in the sector while the national capital region is also seeing a fair share of interest in the sector,” said Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales for Indeed India, in a statement. “Blockchain promises to be an exciting new field of work and offers tremendous scope for application, the sector is still very nascent,” Kumar added.

Meanwhile, Crypto-related job postings with titles containing terms like “bitcoin,” “ethereum,” “blockchain” and “cryptocurrency” grew 395 per cent in the US from 2020 to 2021, outpacing the wider tech industry — which saw a 98 per cent increase in listings during the same period, according to a recent LinkedIn report.

According to LinkedIn news, some of the most common titles searched on LinkedIn included blockchain developers and engineers. The San Francisco Bay area, Austin in Texas, New York City, Miami-Fort Lauderdale and Denver were the areas that had the most crypto job postings in 2021, LinkedIn told MarketWatch.