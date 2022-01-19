Crypto related job postings surged 395 per cent in 2021, says LinkedIn

Crypto related job postings with titles containing terms like “bitcoin,” “ethereum,” “blockchain” and “cryptocurrency” grew 395 per cent in the US from 2020 to 2021, outpacing the wider tech industry — which saw a 98 per cent increase in listings during the same time period, according to a recent LinkedIn report.

It should be noted that while most of the job postings were in software and finance, other industries are also seeing a rise in demand for crypto talent. These include professional services like accounting and consulting, as well as the staffing and computer hardware sectors.

According to LinkedIn news, some of the most common titles searched on LinkedIn included blockchain developers and engineers. The San Francisco Bay area, Austin in Texas, New York City, Miami-Fort Lauderdale and Denver were the areas that had the most crypto job postings in 2021, LinkedIn told MarketWatch.

Meanwhile, in 2020, the five areas with the most crypto job listings were the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill area in North Carolina, Greater Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

Data by Pitchbook suggests that the hiring demand surged last year amid investors pouring $30 billion into crypto and blockchain startups in 2021. Not to forget high profile tech evangelists like Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey and celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Eminem and in Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh endorsing crypto.

Meanwhile, India is yet to table the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha. The Bill also seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India; however, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses.

Despite these regulatory hurdles, India ranks second in cryptocurrency adoption, the 2021 Global Crypto Adoption Index revealed. Investments in cryptocurrency increased significantly in 2021 in India, with cryptocurrency exchange WazirX witnessing a record trading volume of over $43 billion in 2021— accounting for over 1735 per cent growth from 2020.

Bitcoin (BTC), Tether (USDT), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), WazirX Token (WRX), and Matic (MATIC) were the most-traded cryptocurrency on the exchange. Women traded more in Bitcoin, whereas men traded more in Shiba Inu.

Cryptocurrencies including Dogecoin, Ethereum and Shiba Inu also topped ‘Google’s 2021 Year in Search’, which the Alphabet-owned search engine released this week. “Dogecoin” and “Ethereum price” were the top 10 most-Googled news stories of the past year, across the globe.