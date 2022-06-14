scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Crypto market crash: All exchanges halting crypto transactions

Amid the crypto market crash, exchanges have halted crypto transactions. Here we list all the exchanges that have halted crypto transactions.

By: Tech Desk | Pune |
Updated: June 14, 2022 5:33:18 pm
Binance, Celisus Networks have halted crypto transactions. (Representative image)

The cryptocurrency market has been tanking since the Luna-Terra stablecoin episode. The global market cap has shrunk below $1 trillion to $977 billion, a 12 per cent fall since Monday. The largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, plunged more than 10 per cent since Monday, falling to an 18-month low of $22,345. It is down by around 60 per cent so far this year. Meanwhile, the second-largest crypto Ethereum fell over 20 per cent to $1,184.

The major sell-off is being witnessed as investors lose interest in the crypto-sphere. Amid the crash, exchanges have halted crypto transactions. Here we list all the exchanges that have halted crypto transactions.

Celsius Network

Celsius Network, a Decentralised Finance announced on Sunday that it is freezing all the crypto transactions citing “extreme market conditions.” Following the shutdown, an enormous sell-off was witnessed, where all the cryptos plunged. “We are taking this necessary action … in order to stabilize liquidity and operations while we take steps to preserve and protect assets,” the company had said in a blog post. “Furthermore, customers will continue to accrue rewards during the pause in line with our commitment to our customers.”

Read more |Crypto firm Celsius pauses all transfers, withdrawals as markets tumble

It should be noted that Celsius Network is significantly playing in the DeFi space. It is a crypto lending platform where users can lend their cryptos. In exchange, the company rewards them an interest in depositing their coins. The DeFi platform raised $750 million in funding late last year.

According to a report by Reuters, as of May 17, the company had processed $8.2 billion worth of loans and had $11.8 billion in assets, according to its website. It said in August last year that it had more than $20 billion in assets.

Binance

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance on Monday said that it was freezing Bitcoin withdrawals “due to a stuck transaction causing a backlog.”

Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO tweeted that the fix would only take 30 minutes but later said that the problem was “going to take a bit longer to fix than his initial estimate.”

“Our team worked diligently to implement a solution and we have now resumed withdrawals on the Bitcoin network,” Binance said in a statement. “There may still be a few transactions that appear to be ‘pending,’ however we are working to address those few remaining issues so that users can resubmit their withdrawal request.”

