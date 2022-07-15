scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 15, 2022

Crypto lender Celsius Network reveals $1.19 bln hole in bankruptcy filing

Celsius froze withdrawals last month, citing "extreme" market conditions, cutting off access to savings for individual investors and sending tremors through the crypto market. 

By: Reuters |
July 15, 2022 6:44:34 pm
Crypto companies shall maintain KYC and transactional records of users. (Representative Image)

Celsius Network listed a $1.19 billion deficit on its balance sheet in a bankruptcy court filingon Thursday, a day after the cryptocurrency lender filed for Chapter 11.

New Jersey-based Celsius froze withdrawals last month, citing “extreme” market conditions, cutting off access to savings for individual investors and sending tremors through the crypto market.

In the filing at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of New York on Thursday, Celsius also said it had $40 million in claims against Singapore-based Three Arrows Capital, a crypto hedge fund that filed for bankruptcy earlier this month.

Read more |As crypto winter looms, here’s list of all crypto companies announcing mass layoffs

As of July 13, Crypto had about 23,000 outstanding loans to retail borrowers totaling $411 million backed by collateral with a market value of $765.5 million in digital assets, it added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why has India’s Internet companies’ body dissolved...Premium
Explained: Why has India’s Internet companies’ body dissolved...
Momos, puchkas and Mamata’s special street and food recipePremium
Momos, puchkas and Mamata’s special street and food recipe
No winners in Russia-Ukraine war, but an opportunity for IndiaPremium
No winners in Russia-Ukraine war, but an opportunity for India
For new projects, NHAI back to build-operate-transfer modelPremium
For new projects, NHAI back to build-operate-transfer model

Crypto lenders boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing depositors with high interest rates and easy access to loans rarely offered by traditional banks. They lent out tokens to mostly institutional investors, making a profit from the difference.

But the lenders’ business model came under scrutiny after a sharp crypto market sell-off spurred by the collapse of major tokens terraUSD and luna in May.

Another U.S. crypto lender, Voyager Digital Ltd, filed for bankruptcy this month after suspending withdrawals and deposits. Singapore’s Vauld, a smaller lender, also froze withdrawals this month

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

The biggest Supermoon of 2022: Check out the stunning images
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 15: Latest News
Advertisement