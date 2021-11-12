Parliamentary panel invites crypto stakeholders to discuss ‘challenges, opportunities’

Lok Sabha’s Parliamentary Standing Committee of Finance has invited top crypto stakeholders for an official meeting. The meeting listed as “Hearing of the views of associations, industry experts on the subject of ‘CryptoFinance’: Opportunities and challenges,” will be hosted on November 15.

An official notice informing concerned parties about this meeting has been released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat. The political and industry leaders are expected to discuss the cryptocurrency regulation at length. However, the official agenda of the meeting is yet to be released by the Lok Sabha secretariat.

It is worth noting that RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday, raised serious concern over the rapid growth of the cryptocurrency business in India. The central bank has serious concerns around cryptocurrencies and feels these private virtual currencies can undermine macroeconomic and financial stability, Das said.

“I am not so sure about the numbers being quoted by crypto platforms. With a reasonable amount of confidence, I can say the number of investors in the crypto market seems to be exaggerated,” the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor said, adding that most of the buyers of cryptos in those platforms have anyway invested just between Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000.

The RBI has given a detailed presentation to the government in this regard, which is getting worked upon, he said at an event organised by Business Standard.

Earlier, in April 2018, RBI banned banks and other regulated entities from supporting crypto transactions after digital currencies were used for frauds. However, in March 2020, the Supreme Court struck down the ban as unconstitutional. One of the reasons it gave was that cryptocurrencies, though unregulated, were not illegal in India.

Meanwhile, India is yet to table the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, which will lay down the regulatory framework for the launch of an “official digital currency”, it was to be introduced in Parliament’s Budget session, but was held up as the government continues discussions with stakeholders.

While cryptocurrency falls under a legal grey area in India, but adoption remains high in the country. India is among the fastest crypto-adopting countries, and ranks second on the Global Crypto Adoption Index, as per a report by Chainalysis.