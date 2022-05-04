scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Must Read

Crypto exchange Kraken announces waitlist for upcoming NFT marketplace

What makes Kraken different is that it will offer Gasless transactions, meaning that users won't have to pay any gas fee for trading on the platform.

By: Tech Desk | Pune |
Updated: May 4, 2022 7:08:10 pm
bitcoin, bitcoin value, bitcoin price, china bitcoin news, china bitcoin crackdownA representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this picture illustration taken June 14, 2021. (REUTERS)

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has opened a waitlist for its upcoming NFT marketplace. While there are plenty of non-fungible-token (NFT) marketplaces, what makes Kraken different is that it will offer gasless transactions, meaning that users won’t have to pay any gas fee for trading on the platform.

“This helps you build your dream collection with near-instant transfer speeds and the peace of mind that spikes in network activity will not impact the cost of your purchases and trades,” the company said in a blog post.

Some of the other features the platform boasts are rarity index, pay with cash or crypto in your Kraken account, collect NFTs across multiple blockchains, and resale your NFTs among others. Kraken NFT comes with built-in tools that help you understand how rare certain characteristics of an NFT are. Rarity scores help quantify the traits and attributes that make every NFT unique so you can make more informed decisions.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read more |Coinbase launches beta version of its NFT marketplace: Here’s what it offers

Further, Kraken will let users mint NFTs on Solana as well as the Ethereum blockchain. Earlier, in December, Kraken CEO Jesse Powell told Bloomberg that he wanted Kraken NFT users to be able to borrow funds against high-value NFTs as collateral, however that feature wasn’t announcement.

Best of Express Premium

Explained: Your EMIs are set to go up; why has RBI suddenly raised the Re...Premium
Explained: Your EMIs are set to go up; why has RBI suddenly raised the Re...
Explained: How, after being on sale for 6 years, Pawan Hans is finally on...Premium
Explained: How, after being on sale for 6 years, Pawan Hans is finally on...
C Raja Mohan: ‘India is pragmatic…there is understanding in US abou...Premium
C Raja Mohan: ‘India is pragmatic…there is understanding in US abou...
Behind power crisis: Genco dues to coal cos another cogPremium
Behind power crisis: Genco dues to coal cos another cog
More Premium Stories >>

Meanwhile, Coinbase has also launched the beta version of its NFT marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The crypto exchange company will only allow a small set of creators, who are on the company’s waitlist to join the Beta program.

Beta testers will be able to create a Coinbase NFT profile, and buy and sell NFTs using any crypto wallet, whether that’s Coinbase Wallet or something else. The company has also announced zero transaction fees for beta creators. “We’ll eventually add fees, which will be in line with Web3 industry standards, and we’ll provide notice before anything changes.”

Read more |Art, gaming NFTs perform poorly, Metaverse NFTs propel growth in Q1: Report

While Kraken is a major player in the crypto exchange world, it does feel like it’s getting into NFTs a bit late, and at a time when NFT sales have plunged drastically.

According to the CryptoSlam tracker, in January the sales in NFT were $4.6 billion. By the end of March, the NFT sales stood at $2.44 billion, a decline of 53 per cent in NFT sales. The data further shows that the number of unique buyers dropped from 9.98 lakhs in January to 6.4 lakhs in March and currently stands at 3.81 lakhs for April, a decrease of 66.5 per cent for unique buyers. Meanwhile, OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace, has around 67 per cent fewer trades compared to what it had in March.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

May 04: Latest News

Advertisement