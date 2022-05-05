Crypto exchange Coinbase opens up NFT marketplace to all users

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) is opening up its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace to all users, the U.S. cryptocurrency exchange said in a Twitter post on Wednesday, a platform which it had earlier rolled out for select users in the United States.

Coinbase said its NFT marketplace is in the beta stage and the company is still working on adding more features to the platform.

First announced in October last year, the platform was opened up to a “small number” of users in the U.S. in April and the company had at the time said more users would be added from a waiting list over the next three to five weeks while the platform is tested.

NFTs are a type of digital asset, which uses blockchain technology to record the ownership of digital files such as an image, video or a piece of text. read more

The popularity of such assets skyrocketed in 2021, but its growth has displayed signs of cooling of late.