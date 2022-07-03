Crypto exchange Coinbase looks to expand footprint in Europe

By: Reuters |
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc said on Friday it was looking to expand in some European markets, even as the digital asset market continues to experience a downturn.
The company is in the process of expanding in France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands, it said in a blog post, adding that it was aiming to launch its retail, institutional and developer products in all those markets.
In June, Coinbase slashed 1,100 jobs, constituting nearly 18% of its workforce.
