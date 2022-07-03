scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 03, 2022
Must Read

Crypto exchange Coinbase looks to expand footprint in Europe

The company is in the process of expanding in France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands, it said in a blog post.

By: Reuters |
July 3, 2022 5:34:48 pm
Coinbase has earlier pointed out that India is "a key element" in its global expansion plans and that it is keen on ramping up investments in India, alongside plans to hire as many as 1,000 people in India this year.

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc said on Friday it was looking to expand in some European markets, even as the digital asset market continues to experience a downturn.

The company is in the process of expanding in France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands, it said in a blog post, adding that it was aiming to launch its retail, institutional and developer products in all those markets.

In June, Coinbase slashed 1,100 jobs, constituting nearly 18% of its workforce.

Best of Express Premium
Get inspired: Why did Sardar Patel say that civil servants must not take ...Premium
Get inspired: Why did Sardar Patel say that civil servants must not take ...
NITI Aayog-commissioned report which studied 3 orders by Supreme Court, 2...Premium
NITI Aayog-commissioned report which studied 3 orders by Supreme Court, 2...
Inside Track: Amit Shah’s strategy for Maharashtra and FadnavisPremium
Inside Track: Amit Shah’s strategy for Maharashtra and Fadnavis
Tavleen Singh writes: Islamism has no place in IndiaPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Islamism has no place in India
More Premium Stories >>

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 03: Latest News
Advertisement