scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 19, 2022

Crypto exchange Coinbase establishes think tank to push policy goals

The Coinbase Institute will accelerate research on cryptocurrency and Web3 — a decentralized version of the internet.

By: Reuters |
May 19, 2022 12:29:57 pm
Coinbase has earlier pointed out that India is "a key element" in its global expansion plans and that it is keen on ramping up investments in India, alongside plans to hire as many as 1,000 people in India this year.

Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, is launching a global think tank to shape the policy debate around digital assets as regulators and Congress explore how crypto assets should be governed.

The Coinbase Institute will accelerate research on cryptocurrency and Web3 — a decentralized version of the internet — and spearhead discussions with policymakers and academics on the intersection of technology and finance, said Hermine Wong, director of policy at Coinbase and the director of the institute.

The group did not list any specific policy goals that it wants to advocate, but said its aims include conducting research, forging partnerships with academic institutions and building an in-house team to increase public knowledge about the crypto ecosystem.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read more |Coinbase launches beta version of its NFT marketplace: Here’s what it offers

“We’re interested in every area of research that involves the crypto economy and how it is interdisciplinary, how it is connected to our global economy, and so there’s nothing that’s going to be off limits,” she said.

Best of Express Premium

Inflation up, FMCG firms hike rates, cut pack volume and weightPremium
Inflation up, FMCG firms hike rates, cut pack volume and weight
Explained: Lucknow’s Laxman connection, and a large mosque built in...Premium
Explained: Lucknow’s Laxman connection, and a large mosque built in...
‘Pigeon closes eyes as cat advances’: 1991 Lok Sabha, when Um...Premium
‘Pigeon closes eyes as cat advances’: 1991 Lok Sabha, when Um...
How Girish Karnad’s iconic plays have redefined Indian theatrePremium
How Girish Karnad’s iconic plays have redefined Indian theatre
More Premium Stories >>

The crypto industry has been lobbying regulators and lawmakers to shape how they oversee the sector. Cryptocurrencies have tumbled in recent weeks on fears of rising interest rates.

Regulators are moving closer to crafting new rules. Last week, the chair of the International Organization of Securities Commissions said global market regulators are likely to launch a joint body within the next year to better coordinate crypto regulations.

The collapse of so-called ‘stablecoin’ TerraUSD has also led some officials, including U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, to call on lawmakers to create a new regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies.

Coinbase has increasingly tried to shape cryptocurrency regulation. In October, the company published a digital asset policy proposal in which it suggested that Congress create a new regulator to oversee the burgeoning industry.

In 2021, Coinbase spent $785,000 on lobbying efforts in the U.S., according to an analysis from Crypto Head. (Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by David Gregorio)

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION

More Lifestyle

More Explained

More Entertainment

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

kangana ranaut, shilpa shetty, bhagyashree
Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Bhagyashree, Kangana Ranaut: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Photos

In pictures: Flamingos paint Navi Mumbai pink in large numbers

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

More Explained

EXPRESS OPINION

Advertisement