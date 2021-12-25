Cricketer Rohit Sharma announces NFT collection on FanCraze

Cricketer Rohit Sharma in association with Faze Technologies Friday announced his personal collection of non fungible tokens (NFTs) on digital collectables website FanCraze. The collection will be inspired by memorabilia like the ICC Golden Bat from the 2019 ICC World Cup that Sharma won, and the ball Sharma used to pick his first IPL hat-trick for Deccan Chargers in 2009 against Mumbai Indians.

For those who don’t know, NFTs enable users to own rare digital artifacts through the blockchain network that backs cryptocurrencies. All forms of art, tweets, music, GIFs, and more such digital assets can be owned through NFTs. The possibilities of buying and selling digital assets are endless.

It should be noted that FanCraze has already inked a three-year deal with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the rights to its catalogue of video and audio clips, which goes back to 1975. The company is creating thousands of NFTs linked to specific clips, which cricket fans will be able to buy in packs and trade on a secondary market, the statement added.

Anshum Bhambri, CEO, FanCraze said, “We view marquee athletes as artists who create their best moments of art on the field of play. We are very excited to partner with Rohit Sharma, a pure cricketing genius, to build the new paradigm of engagement between the athlete and the fan.”

“I am looking forward to sharing some of the best moments of my career with my fans. The team at FanCraze is building the next-generation of consumer experiences, and I cannot wait to check out the super-cool HitMan NFTs and 2D/3D avatars that they will be dropping in the months ahead ,” Sharma added.

People are bidding thousands to own these collectibles, and some are even selling for millions. A recent report by Cointelegraph revealed that people have spent over $9 billion in NFT sales so far—and total sales are expected to reach $17.7 billion by the end of 2021

Meanwhile, not just collectors or investors, but Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sunny Leone are also jumping on the cryptocurrency bandwagon.

Amitabh Bachchan’s recently launched NFTs which included his autographed vintage posters, a recital of his father’s famous poem Madhushala, were sold for roughly Rs 7.18 crore ($966,000). And bollywood fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s NFT series of 5 digital sketches was sold for roughly Rs 2.8 lakh.