scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Must Read

Coinbase to cut 1,100 jobs amid turmoil in crypto markets

The layoffs come a day after Bitcoin fell as much as 14% after major U.S. cryptocurrency lending company Celsius Network froze withdrawals and transfers.

By: Reuters |
June 14, 2022 6:20:25 pm
Coinbase has earlier pointed out that India is "a key element" in its global expansion plans and that it is keen on ramping up investments in India, alongside plans to hire as many as 1,000 people in India this year.

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) said on Tuesday it would slash 18% of its workforce, or about 1,100 jobs, as part of efforts to rein in costs amid volatile market conditions.

The layoffs come a day after Bitcoin fell as much as 14% after major U.S. cryptocurrency lending company Celsius Network froze withdrawals and transfers, in the latest sign of the financial market downturn hitting the cryptosphere.

Coinbase said earlier this month that it would extend its hiring freeze for the foreseeable future and rescind a number of accepted offers.

Read more |Crypto market crash: All exchanges halting crypto transactions

In a filing on Tuesday, the company said it expects to incur about $40 million to $45 million in total restructuring expenses, substantially all related to employee severance and other termination benefits.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 14, 2022: Why ‘Due Process of Law’ to ‘5G...Premium
UPSC Key-June 14, 2022: Why ‘Due Process of Law’ to ‘5G...
Amid ED summons to Rahul, Congress faces tough choice: cry foul or cry hardPremium
Amid ED summons to Rahul, Congress faces tough choice: cry foul or cry hard
‘It is an absolute joy’: Metaverse celebrates inclusivity thi...Premium
‘It is an absolute joy’: Metaverse celebrates inclusivity thi...
Average math score of first-year engineering students below 40%: AICTEPremium
Average math score of first-year engineering students below 40%: AICTE
More Premium Stories >>

Coinbase last month reported a 35% slump in total revenue to $1.17 billion for the three months ended March 31, missing analyst expectations and weighing on investor sentiment.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jun 14: Latest News
Advertisement