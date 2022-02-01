Budget 2021: Digital Rupee to be issued, gain from digital assets to be taxed at 30%

A new digital rupee powered by blockchain technology will be issued by the Reserve Bank of India starting 2022-23. This was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Union Budget 2022 today. Blockchain technology also powers cryptocurrency, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and it is basically a distributed ledger which is updated in real-time. In a blockchain, the transaction records cannot be changed at all and the ledger is transparent and authentic, which is why it is used in cryptocurrency as well.

Meanwhile, the government has also announced that any income from transfer of digital assets will be taxed at 30 per cent rate. This will impact gains from cryptocurrency and NFTs as well, which have seen a boom in the market.

Addressing the Budget 2022 session in the Parliament, Sitharaman said, “Digital currency will also lead to a more efficient and cheaper currency management system. It is therefore proposed to introduce digital rupee using blockchain and other technology to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India starting, 2022 and 2023.”

The central bank digital currency (CBDC) is a digital form of fiat currency which can be transacted using wallets backed by blockchain and is regulated by the central bank. CBDC is different from decentralised virtual currencies and crypto assets, which are not issued by the state and lack the ‘legal tender’ status. It enables the user to conduct both domestic and cross border transactions which do not require a third party or a bank.

The move comes amid the government’s plans to introduce a Bill on cryptocurrencies that seeks to prohibit “all private cryptocurrencies in India” with “certain exceptions”.

India will not be the only country to launch a digital currency. In October 2021, Nigeria launched eNaira, which is a non-interest-yielding CBDC. Bahamas and five other islands in the East Caribbean have also introduced CBDCs.