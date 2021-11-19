scorecardresearch
Friday, November 19, 2021
Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam launches the Indian music industry’s first-ever NFT series

The NFT collection was launched in London to appeal to the thriving diaspora looking to stay connected to their roots, featuring the popular music icon's journey and work.

By: Tech Desk | Pune |
Updated: November 19, 2021 3:56:35 pm
Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam launch the Indian music industry’s first-ever NFT series (Photo: JetSynthesys)

After Amitabh Bachchan and Salman khan, the latest Bollywood celebrity to join the crypto frenzy is Sonu Nigam, who is embracing non fungible tokens (NFTs) in partnership with new age digital entertainment and technology company JetSynthesys. NFTs allow artists to create unique digital works, in whatever form can be imagined, and sell these direct to fans and collectors via Blockchain.

The NFT collection was launched in London to appeal to the thriving diaspora looking to stay connected to their roots, featuring the popular music icon’s journey and work. The NFT series will include Nigam’s single ‘Hall of fame’.

In addition, it will also capture the lyrics of Nigam’s popular songs as penned down by him in his diary, a habit the popular singer has practiced throughout his career.

Read more |Here’s how you can convert your digital art into an NFT and sell it

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Sonu Nigam, in a public statement, said, “Music has been my being from the time I gained consciousness, and I feel blessed to bring this journey forth through the newest digital art form, advanced NFTs, which I believe is the evolution of the music industry across the globe. I am also looking forward to connecting with new, digital-first music lovers through this industry-first initiative. I’m delighted to launch this single, which is the most precious and closest song to my heart: Hall of Fame – and this is my ode to all music lovers who have blessed me through my journey.”

Some of the highest NFT collections sold are: Jack Dorsey (the founder of Twitter) selling an autographed tweet for $3 Million, singer Grimes selling a 50-second video for $390,000 and digital artist, Beeple, also selling a unique video, for $6.6 Million. 

Read more |Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT collection hit highest-ever bidding in India on Day 1 of auction

“With a concerted focus across gaming, esports, digital entertainment, and social-community platforms, JetSynthesys has, in a short span of time since its launch, been the usherer of many category firsts. Our association with Sonu goes back a long way, and we are excited to bring his creative digital art on blockchain technology to the Indian music industry, ” added Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, JetSynthesys.

