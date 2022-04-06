Bitcoin of America adds Shiba Inu coin to their Bitcoin ATMs

Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu will now be available at all Bitcoin of America ATM (BTM) locations. Bitcoin of America is an ATM dispenser where users can liquidate their cryptocurrencies in fiat directly. It has more than 1800 BTMs across 31 states.

It should be noted Bitcoin of America also offers Litecoin, and Ethereum options. This news comes after their recent addition of Dogecoin in March of this year. It is also registered as a money services business with the United States Department of Treasury.

Bitcoin of America has recognized the growing popularity of Shiba Inu and decided it was time to include it in their BTMs. The popular operator has made many updates to their BTMs and services over the past year. They launched their universal kiosks, which operate as a traditional ATM combined with BTM functions. Their point-of-sale system was created for their tablet program, which has allowed businesses to accept cryptocurrency as a new form of payment.

This development comes as Shiba Inu announced launching its own metaverse, with 100,595 plots of virtual lands. Creators of Shiba Inu metaverse have termed it ‘SHIB: The Metaverse’. The developers will allow users to buy virual lands through a series of events. Users will have to visit the official Shiba Inu metaverse website.

“This new portal will be up and running in the next coming days, and in order for users to begin the process of locking their assets. Once this process is completed, the event should begin shortly after. This is officially your last call previous to the first phase and events engaging with the community,” the SHIB blog read.

Meanwhile, last year, US’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had warned people against using crypto ATMs, especially the ones that advertise anonymity for transactions.

“These cryptocurrency ATMs may be non-compliant with US federal regulations and may facilitate money laundering. Instructions to use cryptocurrency ATMs with these specific characteristics are a significant indicator of fraud,” the FBI had noted at the time.