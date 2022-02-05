Beijing Olympics mobile game: Here’s how you can earn NFT pins

The International Olympics Committee is the latest to enter into the Non fungible token (NFT) bandwagon. The association that organizes the Olympic Games announced ‘Olympic Games Jam: Beijing 2022’, the officially licensed mobile play-to-earn multiplayer party game where players compete in a series of winter sports to earn Olympic NFT digital pins.

Olympic NFT pins are digital versions of collectible and tradeable digital pins. These NFT pins are developed and sold by nWayPlay, the company that developed the game. “Being NFTs, the digital Olympic pins will have various properties generally associated with physical pins, including authenticity, scarcity and provenance, making them true collectors’ items,” IOC said in a press release.

The NFT Olympic Pins reflects the art and design of the past Olympic Games and the graphic legacy of the world’s largest sporting event, such as posters, emblems, pictograms and mascots from 125 years of modern Olympic Games.

The mobile game features arcade-styled winter sports where players can weave their way to the head of the pack in Snowboard Cross, pull stylish tricks in Slopestyle, and pick up power-ups in Skeleton. Dozens of players will compete against each other in a series of these randomized Olympic events, and the winner will be crowned with Olympic NFT pins. Players can also fully customize the looks of their avatars to bring their individuality and unique styles to the competition.

Here’s how you can obtain Olympic NFT pins

1)You can earn them by playing Olympic Games Jam: Beijing 2022.

2)You can purchase NFT pins on nWayPlay marketplace.

3)You can purchase specific pins directly from other collectors on nWayPlay marketplace.

According to nWay, if you already own an Olympic NFT pin, you can still participate in the game and earn exclusive access to higher tiers of play, which will feature greater rewards, and exclusive character skins. “Beyond launch, the in-game utility of the Olympic NFT digital Pins will extend to character power-ups, such as greater speed, tighter control, or stronger resistance to hazards,” nWay said in a press release.

Currently, available on Android and iOS, the game is free to download and will receive regular post-launch software updates featuring new content, sports, modes, and events to keep the competition fresh and engaging. “The Olympic Games are the world’s largest sport celebration. We can’t think of a better genre than party games to get everyone across different gaming skills involved for this global celebration in a massive way,” said Taehoon Kim, CEO of nWay.