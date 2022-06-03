Apple’s WWDC 2022 developer conference sparks NFT trading card rumours

Apple’s 33rd edition of the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is set to commence on June 6. Like every year before the conference, there are rumours about what the company has to offer. This time, a report by MacRumors suggests that Apple has created a package of trading cards that you can view in augmented reality, rising the speculation that the company might introduce NFTs in the future.

Memojis have been a common feature of Apple’s marketing strategy for years. However, this year Apple decided to add an augmented reality (AR) element twist to it. Interesting, the cards also look similar to avatars of RTFKT Studios’ CloneX and animated cards of Gary Vaynerchuk’s VeeFriends Series 2. This further caused the rise in speculation within the NFT space about the future possibilities of an Apple NFT.

According to Cointelegraph, when the cards are placed on the surface using the AR interface. Users can tap it and open it up and see an array of colourful Memoji faces. If you swipe it, you can go back to the cards to view the other options.

Every time you open the card pack, you will get three separate cards, and there are at least nine card options to choose from. It is worth noting that this is one of the more detailed interactive AR experiences that Apple has designed for one of its events, as many have only featured creative Apple logos, as per MacRumors.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is also expected to make several new announcements during the opening keynote of the event. These include improvements on iOS, iPadOS, watchOS and more. Meanwhile, users interested in caching the Apple WWDC 2022 event live can check out the link to the live stream below. Note that the link will go live at 10:30 pm IST on Monday, June 6.

Some other products that could make an appearance at the event include a new MacBook Air, the upcoming M2 chip, a new HomePod or perhaps a new Mac Pro. We should have more details as we head closer to the event.

Earlier in November, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that he is a crypto investor and holds digital coins. Cook was answering Andrew Ross Sorkin, who was hosting the New York Times’ two-day online summit. The Apple CEO shared his thoughts on the hot topic of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.