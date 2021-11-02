Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT collection hit highest-ever bidding in India on Day 1 of auction

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s non fungible token (NFT) collection has beaten all records of NFT bids in India, proving to be the most successful so far, said NFT platform Guardian Link on Tuesday. The auction went live on November 1, 2021, and will close on November 4, 2021. Bachchan’s ‘Madhushala’ NFT collection received the highest ever bidding in India at $4,20,000 on Day 1.

In addition to this, the auction also has seven autographed posters and from his iconic movies and half a dozen collectibles of “punks and NFTs art and poster collection” which have received bids worth over $1,00,000 on Day 1.

The company had partnered with the NFT platform BeyondLife.Club in September this year for the actor’s NFT collection launch.

An NFT is Blockchain-based tokenisation of a collectible item or an art piece. It is transparent which makes it easy for everyone to see the ‘owner of the token’.

“A unique feature to the auction is the “Loot Box”, worth $10 each. Every buyer of this box would get an assured art piece from the NFT collection. The Loot box goes live on November 2 at 7 pm offering 5000 collectibles for which over 300,000 crypto collectible fans have signed up globally,” the company said in a statement.

It is also worth noting that Bachchan’s NFT collection will be the first-ever NFT based on Guardian Link’s Anti-RIP NFT technology—this technology would prevent the NFT from being copied— thereby, protecting the exclusive rights of its owner which is currently a challenge in the NFT landscape.

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Leone and Salman Khan have also recently reportedly announced the upcoming launch of their NFTs.