AMC, Sony to offer NFTs to people who purchase advance “Spider-Man: No way Home” tickets

Cinema chain AMC Theatres, announced that for the first time ever, members of its loyalty program— AMC Stubs Premiere, AMC Stubs A-List and AMC Investor Connect who order advance tickets for the December 16 release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home“, will be gifted with non fungible tokens (NFTs).

As many as 86,000 NFTs will available for this unprecedented Sony and AMC celebration of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. An NFT, is a Blockchain-based tokenisation of a collectible item or an art piece. It is transparent which makes it easy for everyone to see the ‘owner of the token’.

AMC Theatres in a press release stated that over 100 NFT designs will be available, specially designed by powerhouse animation studio, Cub Studios, who have yielded British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) and Lovie awards for their work.

The NFT giveaway will be valid only for tickets purchased or reserved for December 16 showtimes in all formats at all AMC theaters in the United States, while supplies last.

To qualify to receive the NFT, tickets must be purchased or reserved by members of AMC Stubs A-List, Premiere or Investor Connect on AMCTheatres.com or on the AMC mobile app. Those members must have their AMC Stubs account number associated with the transaction, and the movie ticket must be scanned at the theatre when the guest arrives for the movie. If the ticket purchase is refunded or the ticket goes unused, or is not scanned, the NFT code will not be delivered.

The Spider-Man NFT will be available to be redeemed at a dedicated site operated by WAX, an energy efficient, ultra-low carbon footprint blockchain network. WAX is the most utilized blockchain in the world processing 15 million transactions daily.

It should be noted that this offer is not available to users in India.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third Spider-Man Super Hero film created by Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, starring Tom Holland, who plays the role of high-schooler Peter Parker and his alias, Spider-Man. Spider-Man: Far From Home grossed USD 1.131 billion worldwide and is the fourth-highest-grossing movie of 2019 and the 25th-highest-grossing movie of all time.