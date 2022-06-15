scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Airtel launches India’s first multiplex in the Metaverse: Here’s how it works

Airtel Xtream recently witnessed a 2-million subscriber milestone within 100 days of its launch.

By: Tech Desk | Pune |
June 15, 2022 12:28:12 pm
A girl checks her mobile phone as she walks past the Bharti Airtel office building in Gurugram, on the outskirts of New Delhi. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Bharti Airtel has launched  India’s first multiplex on the Partynite Metaverse platform. The Airtel Xstream multiplex is an extension of Airtel’s Xstream Premium offering. It is a 20-screen platform with access to content portfolios from leading OTT partners available on the application.

Airtel has released a YouTube video for users to check out the multiplex experience. Users can download the “Partynite Metaplex” app on Windows and Android devices from their respective app stores.

The multiplex will enable sampling of top original shows and movies with content pieces such as the first episode of an OTT original or the initial minutes of a movie in regional languages, besides English and Hindi. Viewers can get complete access to the subscription with a paid plan. According to the company, Xtream Premium recently witnessed a 2-million subscriber milestone within 100 days of its launch.

“Airtel’s Xstream multiplex provides a larger-than-life experience, which brings together Web 3.0 apps and immersive storytelling, and an assortment of content from our partners. We all know people’s love for movies and entertainment in India. Through the metaverse, we are looking to tap into a larger audience, giving content enthusiasts an opportunity to sample Airtel’s Xstream Premium offering and, thus, aiding in driving higher adoption,” Shashwat Sharma, Director – Marketing, Airtel, said speaking about the Airtel Xstream multiplex on Partynite Metaverse.

Read more |Airtel users face outage: Internet service, network signal affected

The Xstream multiplex offers an immersive content experience with multiple engagement layers, which allow users to interact on Partynite Metaverse. The idea was conceived by Essence, Airtel’s integrated media agency of record, and developed by Gamitronics, the creator of Partynite, a blockchain-powered digital parallel universe.

“Airtel Xstream Premium’s multiplex experience is one of the most scalable use case scenarios for the metaverse. Future opportunities here include movies, music, live events and premium sports streaming. Apart from the robust scope, it will also allow social engagement, open up newer methods of content delivery and, of course, provide an immersive experience at the core of it,” said Rajat Ojha, Founder of Partynite (Gamitronics).

