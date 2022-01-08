Airbnb may soon accept payments in cryptocurrency, CEO hints after Twitter survey

Aribnb, popular US based marketplace for lodging, could soon accept payments in cryptocurrency, hinted CEO Brian Chesky in a tweet. Chesky, on Twitter revealed that the top feature users are requesting in 2022 is to pay for bookings in cryptocurrency.

Chesky tweeted: “If Airbnb could launch anything in 2022, what would it be?” He also revealed that he received 4,000 suggestions, noting that the most popular one is for his company to accept crypto payments, adding that, “crypto payments is inclusive of a variety of token ideas.”

Other suggestions include clear pricing displays, a guest loyalty program, updated cleaning fees, more long-term stays and discounts, better customer service, and commercial spaces (kitchens, co-working). While specifically confirming that Airbnb is looking into commercial spaces, the CEO opined: “We are also looking into this one as well” he said.

Airbnb currently has more than 5.6 million listings worldwide. According to the company’s website, since its launch in 2007, Airbnb has served more than 1 billion customers and more than 4 million hosts have listed their properties on the platform. It should be noted that Airbnb currently accepts Visa, MasterCard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal as payment methods.

This isn’t the first time Chesky talked about crypto. Earlier, in November last year, the executive was asked whether Airbnb is considering accepting cryptocurrency. He replied: “We are definitely looking into it. Absolutely. Like the revolution in travel, there is clearly a revolution happening in crypto.”

The executive further added: “The key is when regular people understand how the new technology improved their lives, beyond the initial excitement. I’m really excited about certain applications that regular people could use to live a better daily life.”

Meanwhile, US movie hall chain AMC Theatres recently announced that the company will soon be able to accept cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB), as a mode of payment for buying tickets online.