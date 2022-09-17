8 things you can’t do in the metaverse: A look into this new virtual world

The metaverse is a new virtual world that has taken the Internet by storm. It’s a collaborative, computer-generated environment where users can explore and interact with digital avatars of other real people. The metaverse (also known as the virtual reality, virtual universe, or cyberworld) is somewhat similar to games like Second Life and other online role playing environments in that it allows users to take on alternate personas, meet new friends, and even create their own characters.

In fact, there are so many similarities between these different virtual worlds that some have begun to refer to them as “copycat VR” experiences. However, while they may share some features with one another, each virtual world has its own unique set of rules and regulations regarding what users can (and cannot) do once they log on. Here are 10 things you can’t do in the metaverse.

You can’t touch anyone without their consent

The very first rule of the metaverse is that you can’t touch another avatar without their consent. This basic rule is so important because it’s the only way to prevent someone from physically assaulting another user and breaking the law in the virtual world. The biggest question many new users have when they enter the metaverse is “how do I touch things?” The answer is, you just have to will it. If you want to pick up an object or touch someone, you have to “try” to do it—and only if the other person consents to being touched will your avatar’s hand actually move.

Read more | How Metaverse will usher in passwordless world

You can’t use violence against anyone

Violence of any kind is strictly prohibited in the virtual world. While this may seem obvious, it’s important to note that you can’t use guns, blasters, grenades, or even magical spells against other avatars. The only way to defend yourself in the metaverse is to run away and/or log out of the virtual environment. The only exception to this rule is if you’re playing a game that is based around combat. In this case, you will be given a set of rules and a warning before the game begins that you can’t engage in any form of real world violence.

You can’t own another avatar

Owning another avatar is one of the biggest no-no’s in the metaverse. In fact, it is such a big deal that many virtual worlds have banned this practice entirely. The reason for this rule is because some users will try to trick other avatars into “selling” their avatar to them. Once the selling avatar signs over ownership of their character, it’s very difficult to get it back. There are some rare exceptions to this rule, though. For example, if you are taking part in a role playing game, you may be given the option to actually buy another avatar. This is usually done with a set of in-game credits that you earn by completing quests or by spending real money. If you do buy another avatar, though, make sure the seller is reputable and that you comply with all the rules of the game.

You can’t break the law or break any of the rules of the metaverse

Most virtual worlds have a set of rules that users must follow in order to stay safe. If a user breaks a rule, they will usually be temporarily or permanently banned from the game. Most virtual worlds ban users for everything from exchanging real life information with other users to using abusive language. Most of the rules are pretty basic stuff, like “don’t harass other avatars,” “don’t exchange real life information,” and “don’t advertise your products or services.”

You can’t use words that are considered racist or sexist in nature

Many virtual worlds have a strict “no hate speech” policy and will permanently ban users who use words that are considered racist, sexist, or discriminatory in nature. Some virtual worlds also have a rule that you can’t use any words that aren’t considered “family friendly.” This means that if you want to play in a virtual world with younger children, you should make a point to avoid using any words that would be frowned upon in polite company.

Advertisement

You can’t promote any product or service that may be considered harmful to users

Many virtual worlds have strict rules about what products and services you can feature in the game. They don’t allow you to advertise products that they consider harmful to users, which includes everything from tobacco products to weapons and drugs. Some virtual worlds only allow you to feature products and services that are approved by their moderators. Others will allow you to feature products and services, but only if the advertisers pay the virtual world a fee. Virtual worlds that don’t allow any product or service advertising at all usually have a set of rules posted on their website that specify what you cannot promote. If you break these rules, you could be permanently banned from the game.

You can’t show nudity in any form (including art)

While there are some virtual worlds that allow you to feature nudity, most don’t allow any form of nudity in the game. The main reason for this rule is that there are some people who use the virtual world as a place to explore their sexuality, and nudity can quickly break any sense of privacy that users have. Virtual worlds have a wide range of users, including children and teenagers. Most parents don’t want their kids to see nudity, and neither do most adults. Virtual worlds that feature nudity usually require you to be 18 years or older. They also usually allow only art nudity (such as sculptures, paintings, and drawings) and require that all models be at least 18 years old.

The only ads you’ll see are for products or services that are safe for users

Virtual worlds earn money by selling ads to companies that want to sell their products and services to users. Most virtual worlds have a strict rule that they only allow companies to advertise products and services that are safe for users. Keep in mind that these ads aren’t really ads at all. They’re more like billboards that you walk past in the virtual world. You don’t click on them or respond to them in any way. You simply walk by them and continue with the game. However, if the virtual world ever allows companies to start clicking on their ads and targeting users, you should make a point to avoid clicking on anything. This is because clicking on ads in the virtual world can be very dangerous. Some malicious software (malware) creators have created fake ads that look like real ads, but when you click on them, they’ll infect your computer with viruses, spyware, and other malicious software. And most importantly, you won’t be able to play with your friends unless they are connected to the same server as you.