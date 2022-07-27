60 per cent of Indians want to explore Web3 as a full-time career option: KuCoin Survey

In India, cryptocurrency, metaverse, and non-fungible tokens (NFT) are the most popular and desired fields for a Web3 career, said a new survey by Kucoin, a global cryptocurrency exchange. The survey titled “Journey into Web3” unveils details about India’s promising talent pool that bears the potential to lead the world in the Web3 space.

According to the report, at least 60 per cent of surveyed Indian users who never worked in Web3 are very interested in exploring the career, mainly motivated by space for professional growth and a better salary package in the industry.

Indian Web3 professionals are younger than their global counterparts, with more than 80 per cent under 30 years of age, significantly younger than the global average. Over 47 per cent of them have joined Web3-related communities, while 23 per cent have received related education, and 14 per cent are looking for jobs in the industry. Notably, 72 per cent of Web3 professionals in India are very happy with their careers so far, recognizing the industry’s benefits such as space for growth and innovation and better welfare.

“Web3 has been one of the most trending terms in the 2022 tech scene and it will be the next iteration of the internet based on blockchain technology. With Web3 being a strategic focus, KuCoin conducted this global survey to understand how people think about Web3 as a career option,” said Johnny Lyu, CEO, KuCoin

Meanwhile, the report flagged the shortage of women-led communities, educational resources, and the stress of fast-paced industry as key challenges for Indian women to work or invest in Web3. “We’ve noticed that there are fewer women-led Web3 communities as compared to male. The survey also shows that many women are hesitant to engage in Web3 due to perceived limited access to related educational resources and potential stress from the fast-paced industry,” said Medha B Dey Roy, Head of Branding at KuCoin India.

“The good part is, women are recognized for their talents in building trust in workplaces and communities, further promoting diversity and inclusiveness, which is key to facilitating Web3 culture. This translates that women are more recognized for their transparent, empathetic leadership style and long-term mind-sets. These skill sets are crucial and play an important role in building a stronger Web3 ecosystem. Thus, we’re looking forward to welcoming more women to come in and disrupt the Web3 space,” she added.