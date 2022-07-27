scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

60 per cent of Indians want to explore Web3 as a full-time career option: KuCoin Survey

At least 60 per cent of surveyed Indian users who never worked in Web3 are very interested in exploring the career, mainly motivated by space for professional growth and a better salary package in the industry.

By: Tech Desk | Pune |
July 27, 2022 12:01:09 pm
80% Indian Web3 professionals are young, of whom 80% are under the age of 30 years, significantly younger than the global average. (File Photo)

In India, cryptocurrency, metaverse, and non-fungible tokens (NFT) are the most popular and desired fields for a Web3 career, said a new survey by Kucoin, a global cryptocurrency exchange. The survey titled “Journey into Web3” unveils details about India’s promising talent pool that bears the potential to lead the world in the Web3 space.

According to the report, at least 60 per cent of surveyed Indian users who never worked in Web3 are very interested in exploring the career, mainly motivated by space for professional growth and a better salary package in the industry.

Indian Web3 professionals are younger than their global counterparts,  with more than 80 per cent under 30 years of age, significantly younger than the global average.  Over 47 per cent of them have joined Web3-related communities, while 23 per cent have received related education, and 14 per cent are looking for jobs in the industry. Notably, 72 per cent of Web3 professionals in India are very happy with their careers so far, recognizing the industry’s benefits such as space for growth and innovation and better welfare.

Read more |KuCoin CEO still bullish on India, wants action on those spreading rumours

“Web3 has been one of the most trending terms in the 2022 tech scene and it will be the next iteration of the internet based on blockchain technology. With Web3 being a strategic focus, KuCoin conducted this global survey to understand how people think about Web3 as a career option,” said Johnny Lyu, CEO, KuCoin

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...Premium
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...

Meanwhile, the report flagged the shortage of women-led communities, educational resources, and the stress of fast-paced industry as key challenges for Indian women to work or invest in Web3.  “We’ve noticed that there are fewer women-led Web3 communities as compared to male. The survey also shows that many women are hesitant to engage in Web3 due to perceived limited access to related educational resources and potential stress from the fast-paced industry,” said Medha B Dey Roy, Head of Branding at KuCoin India.

“The good part is, women are recognized for their talents in building trust in workplaces and communities, further promoting diversity and inclusiveness, which is key to facilitating Web3 culture. This translates that women are more recognized for their transparent, empathetic leadership style and long-term mind-sets. These skill sets are crucial and play an important role in building a stronger Web3 ecosystem. Thus, we’re looking forward to welcoming more women to come in and disrupt the Web3 space,” she added.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Larger plants, more jobs: Gains of early movers on labour reforms

2

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

3

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

4

A case of Supreme Court’s comments going against Indian values

5

Delhi Confidential: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress

Featured Stories

Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Explained: Why has Lufthansa cancelled over 1,000 flights on Wednesday?
Explained: Why has Lufthansa cancelled over 1,000 flights on Wednesday?
Explained: How do we know when a recession has begun?
Explained: How do we know when a recession has begun?
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits ...
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits ...
After Partha, Arpita, ED net on TMC MLA; ex-college principal who headed ...
After Partha, Arpita, ED net on TMC MLA; ex-college principal who headed ...
BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

DGCA: Rise in snags due to Covid lockdowns, curtailed flight ops

DGCA: Rise in snags due to Covid lockdowns, curtailed flight ops

Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 billion investment in Maharashtra

Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 billion investment in Maharashtra

TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya at ED office for questioning
School jobs scam

TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya at ED office for questioning

'Most have fled, I play alone': How chess became a victim of Taliban's policies in Afghanistan

'Most have fled, I play alone': How chess became a victim of Taliban's policies in Afghanistan

Premium
This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like
Saudi Arabia

This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like

Shreyas Talpade to play Vajpayee in Kangana's Emergency, see poster

Shreyas Talpade to play Vajpayee in Kangana's Emergency, see poster

'Immense likelihood of confusion': HC rules in favour of Cadbury
'Gems' vs 'James Bond'

'Immense likelihood of confusion': HC rules in favour of Cadbury

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

How automakers are using tech tweaks to keep petrol variants in top drive
Express Explained

How automakers are using tech tweaks to keep petrol variants in top drive

Premium
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement