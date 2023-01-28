What is Crunchyroll? How to watch anime online in India for free

Whether you want to watch an older anime like the original Dragonball series or if you want to watch the latest episodes of Attack on Titan, your best bet to do so is the anime streaming service Crunchyroll. Here is everything you need to know about the streaming service and how much it costs.

What is Crunchyroll?

If you are an anime fan, it is unlikely that you have never heard of Crunchyroll. But, in case you haven’t, think of it like another streaming service like Netflix or Amazon Prime, except it is completely focused on anime.

So unlike most other streaming services, Crunchyroll has a very tight focus on the kind of content that it offers. While this does mean that there is not much diversity in content, it also means that most of the anime you want to watch will probably be available on the platform. It also allows users to read Japanese manga comics.

How much does Crunchyroll cost?

Crunchyroll has an ad-supported free subscription tier that allows users to watch a large collection of anime in 1080p. But if you are looking for unlimited access to anime and want to watch episodes as soon as they release, the premium subscription might be what you are looking for.

In India, Crunchyroll’s premium subscription starts at Rs 79 a month for its “Fan” tier. This gives you an ad-free interface and unlimited access to the service’s complete catalogue in the country. It also offers access to Crunchyroll’s manga collection in English. With the fan tier, users are restricted to streaming only on one device at a time.

The Mega Fan subscription tier offers all the benefits of the Fan tier, along with the ability to stream on up to four devices at a time and the ability to view content offline.

Where can I watch anime on Crunchyroll?

The easiest way to start watching Crunchyroll is by going to the company’s website and signing up for a new account. But if you want to watch the content on various devices, that is possible as well. The Crunchyroll app is available on Android, iOS, the latest PlayStation devices, Android TV and more.