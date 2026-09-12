iPhone 17 Pro at Rs 69,990? Croma reveals what Indian iPhone buyers want

As pre-bookings for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max open in India, buyers now have another option to consider the previous generation of iPhones. Popular retailer Croma has rolled out steep discounts on the iPhone 17 Pro lineup.
The retailer is offering the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB model at an effective price of Rs 69,990, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is available at an effective price of Rs 74,999. These prices are subject to exchange, cashback, and other applicable offers.
For buyers thinking of picking the iPhone 17 Pro, Croma’s current offers include up to Rs 44,500 exchange value for an old iPhone 15 Pro, Rs 12,000 exchange bonus and Rs 4,000 bank cashback on select credit cards. The iPhone 17 Pro Max gets up to Rs 53,000 exchange value under the same offer structure. It needs to be noted that the effective price and exchange bonus are subject to the condition and model of the phone being traded in.
Meanwhile, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max pre-bookings at Croma begin today, September 12, at 5:30 PM. Customers can pre-book either model at Croma stores for Rs 5,000, while online pre-bookings through Croma.com, Tata Neu and BigBasket require full payment. An exclusive exchange bonus of up to Rs 12,000 is also available.
The price cuts arrive at a time when Croma claims demand for the Pro models continues to remain strong. The company’s analysis of iPhone purchases over the past years shows some insight into what Indian consumers want when buying an iPhone.
Croma’s report said that one in five iPhone buyers opted for a Pro model, highlighting a rising demand for Apple’s premium devices. Storage preferences also appear to be shifting, with 256GB emerging as the most sought-after option ahead of 128GB and 512GB models.
Besides, the retailer also found that 15 per cent of the buyers switched from Android to iPhone, suggesting how Apple continues to attract users. When it comes to states, Maharashtra accounts for 23 per cent of iPhone purchases, making it the largest market, followed by Delhi and Karnataka, each contributing 11 per cent of purchases.
On the other hand, screen size also played a key role in purchasing patterns. Croma said that the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro, both featuring 6.3-inch displays, accounted for 84 per cent of sales, while the larger iPhone 17 Pro Max represented 12 per cent of sales. The retailer also highlighted the speed of its delivery network. Its fastest iPhone delivery during the period was completed in 10 minutes and 31 seconds in Pune.