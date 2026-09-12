iPhone 17 Pro at Rs 69,990? Croma reveals what Indian iPhone buyers want

As pre-bookings for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max open in India, buyers now have another option to consider the previous generation of iPhones. Popular retailer Croma has rolled out steep discounts on the iPhone 17 Pro lineup.

The retailer is offering the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB model at an effective price of Rs 69,990, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is available at an effective price of Rs 74,999. These prices are subject to exchange, cashback, and other applicable offers.

For buyers thinking of picking the iPhone 17 Pro, Croma’s current offers include up to Rs 44,500 exchange value for an old iPhone 15 Pro, Rs 12,000 exchange bonus and Rs 4,000 bank cashback on select credit cards. The iPhone 17 Pro Max gets up to Rs 53,000 exchange value under the same offer structure. It needs to be noted that the effective price and exchange bonus are subject to the condition and model of the phone being traded in.