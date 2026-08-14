Croma Independence Day Sale: Offers on iPhone 17 Pro, Pixel 10, MacBook Air M5 and more

Consumers can also take advantage of finance options available during the sale including credit card discounts, EMI offers, cashback benefits and exchange bonuses on select products. (Image for representation/Apple)

If you are planning to upgrade your television or buy a new iPhone, this could be the right time. Ahead of Independence Day, Croma is offering discounts and additional benefits across a wide range of home appliances, consumer electronics and gadgets.

The sale is running until August 16 and includes offers on televisions, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, laptops, smartphones and other products. Consumers can also avail themselves of benefits through Tata Neu rewards, bank cashbacks, exchange offers and bonuses.

The sale includes a flat 20 per cent discount across select home appliances, kitchen appliances and home entertainment products. The retailer is offering up to 60 per cent off on the Samsung 75-inch Neo QLED 8K TV. For those buying a TV of up to 55 inches can also get the LG Soundbar S40T for Rs 10,990. An 8kg top-load washing machine starts at Rs 21,700, while a 436-litre frost-free refrigerator starts at Rs 43,790.