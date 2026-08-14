Croma Independence Day Sale: Offers on iPhone 17 Pro, Pixel 10, MacBook Air M5 and more

If you are planning to upgrade your television or buy a new iPhone, this could be the right time. Ahead of Independence Day, Croma is offering discounts and additional benefits across a wide range of home appliances, consumer electronics and gadgets.
The sale is running until August 16 and includes offers on televisions, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, laptops, smartphones and other products. Consumers can also avail themselves of benefits through Tata Neu rewards, bank cashbacks, exchange offers and bonuses.
The sale includes a flat 20 per cent discount across select home appliances, kitchen appliances and home entertainment products. The retailer is offering up to 60 per cent off on the Samsung 75-inch Neo QLED 8K TV. For those buying a TV of up to 55 inches can also get the LG Soundbar S40T for Rs 10,990. An 8kg top-load washing machine starts at Rs 21,700, while a 436-litre frost-free refrigerator starts at Rs 43,790.
Besides, consumers using RuPay Credit Cards can avail instant discounts across categories, regardless of the issuing bank. For full-swipe transactions, discounts start at Rs 250 on purchases of Rs 5,000, while EMI transactions offer discounts starting at Rs 1,250 on purchases of Rs 20,000. Tata Neu Credit Card users can also receive up to 5 per cent NeuCoins as an additional benefit.
The sale also features offers on laptops, including discounts of up to 10 per cent for students buying Windows laptops. The MacBook Air M5 is available with an EMI starting at Rs 5,621 per month, while the 11th-generation iPad starts at an EMI of Rs 1,939 per month. Customers buying select Snapdragon laptops can get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000. Croma is also offering AI glasses worth Rs 32,000 for free with select laptops.
For smartphones, Croma is offering the Vivo X300 FE from Rs 51,800, the Google Pixel 10 from Rs 67,999 and the iPhone 17 Pro from Rs 75,900. Select smartphone models also come with free Sony headphones worth Rs 5,990 and an American Tourister Colorado bag worth Rs 8,800.
Croma said that prices, discounts, cashback offers, exchange bonuses and other benefits are subject to applicable terms and conditions and may vary based on the product, model, store, city and availability.