CoWin, Digi Locker, Delhi Police’s Himmat App among winners at Digital Impact awards

The Union health ministry’s CoWin app, Digi Locker by the Ministry of Electronics & IT, and Delhi Police’s Himmat App are among the digital initiatives that won at the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) Digital Impact awards announced on Sunday.

The winners will be given awards on January 20 at the e4m DNPa Digital Conclave and Digital Impact Awards in New Delhi. These awards recognise digital technology innovations that have improved citizens’ lives and promoted nation-building. They also honour India’s cutting-edge digital initiatives that deliver on-demand governance and services to citizens in various fields.

One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana of the Department of Financial Services, GST app of the Department of Revenue Ministry of Finance, CAMPA app of Ministry of Environment, E Gov portal of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, DIKSHA platform under Ministry of Education and POSHAN Tracker App of Department of Women Development have also bagged the Digital Impact Awards.

The DNPA is an umbrella organisation for the digital wings of media businesses in India, representing 17 media publishers, including Dainik Jagran, Dainik Bhaskar, The Indian Express, Malayala Manorama, ETV, India Today Group, Times Group, Amar Ujala, Hindustan Times, Zee Media, ABP Network, Lokmat, NDTV, New Indian Express, Mathrubhumi, Hindu, and Network 18.

Awards were announced across eight categories: