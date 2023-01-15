scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

CoWin, Digi Locker, Delhi Police’s Himmat App among winners at Digital Impact awards

The e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards honour cutting-edge digital initiatives that deliver on-demand governance and services to citizens in various fields.

CoWIN is India’s digital technology platform for Covid-19 vaccination. (File photo)
CoWin, Digi Locker, Delhi Police's Himmat App among winners at Digital Impact awards
The Union health ministry’s CoWin app, Digi Locker by the Ministry of Electronics & IT, and Delhi Police’s Himmat App are among the digital initiatives that won at the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) Digital Impact awards announced on Sunday.

The winners will be given awards on January 20 at the e4m DNPa Digital Conclave and Digital Impact Awards in New Delhi. These awards recognise digital technology innovations that have improved citizens’ lives and promoted nation-building. They also honour India’s cutting-edge digital initiatives that deliver on-demand governance and services to citizens in various fields.

One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana of the Department of Financial Services, GST app of the Department of Revenue Ministry of Finance, CAMPA app of Ministry of Environment, E Gov portal of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, DIKSHA platform under Ministry of Education and POSHAN Tracker App of Department of Women Development have also bagged the Digital Impact Awards.

The DNPA is an umbrella organisation for the digital wings of media businesses in India, representing 17 media publishers, including Dainik Jagran, Dainik Bhaskar, The Indian Express, Malayala Manorama, ETV, India Today Group, Times Group, Amar Ujala, Hindustan Times, Zee Media, ABP Network, Lokmat, NDTV, New Indian Express, Mathrubhumi, Hindu, and Network 18.

Awards were announced across eight categories:

  1. Best Use of Digital Media for Human Resource Development & Education – DIKSHA (Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing)
  2. Best Use of Digital Media for Health – CoWIN App
  3. Best Use of Digital Media for Financial Reforms – Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (A Financial Inclusion Program)
  4. Best Use of Digital Media for Sustainability and Environment Protection – CAMPA (e-green watch portal)
  5. Best Use of Digital Media to Promote Ease of Business – E-governance Portal (Provides a single-window access to information and services that are electronically delivered from the government)
  6. (A) Best Use of Digital Media for Governance & Administrative Reforms – GST Portal
    (B) Best Use of Digital Media for Governance & Administrative Reforms – One Nation One Ration Card Yojana
  7. Best Use of Digital Media for Women & Child Welfare Reforms –
    (A) Poshan Tracker App
    (B) Himmat Plus Ap
  8. Best Use of Digital Media for Ease of Living –Digilocker

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 19:22 IST
