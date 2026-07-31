The Safe Side: How Consumer Commissions can help cyber fraud victims recover losses

A recent order by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Nagpur has highlighted an often-overlooked legal remedy for cyber fraud victims. In a significant ruling, the Commission directed ICICI Bank to refund over Rs 5.18 lakh to a woman who lost Rs 6.93 lakh in a FedEx parcel scam, holding the bank guilty of deficiency in service, negligence and unfair trade practices.

The judgment has renewed attention on the role Consumer Commissions can play in awarding compensation where banks fail to exercise due diligence, prompting legal experts to urge victims to explore this avenue alongside criminal proceedings.

Every day, thousands of cyber fraud victims file police complaints hoping to recover their money. While criminal investigations are essential to punish fraudsters, they do not always ensure that victims get their money back. Legal experts say there is another remedy that remains underused – approaching the Consumer Commission, especially in cases where a bank or service provider failed in its duty of care.

Cyber law expert Advocate Mahendra Limaye, who has represented several cyber fraud victims, told indianexpress.com that the Consumer Protection Act can offer compensation when there is a “deficiency in service” on the part of banks or financial institutions.

Criminal case versus compensation

One of the biggest misconceptions among cyber fraud victims is that filing a police complaint alone will recover their losses.

“Every cyber fraud has two aspects,” Limaye explains. “The first is the criminal angle, where the State prosecutes and punishes the offender. The second is the victim’s financial loss. Even if the accused is arrested and convicted, that does not automatically compensate the victim.”

The Information Technology Act contains both criminal and civil remedies. However, according to Limaye, the civil compensation mechanism under the Act has largely failed because of prolonged delays before adjudicating authorities.

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“There are complaints pending for more than 11 years. Money can disappear in five seconds through digital transfers, but justice can take over a decade in the current system,” he says.

When can the Consumer Commission help?

The Consumer Commission can hear cases involving deficiency in service, meaning a service provider failed to exercise reasonable care or follow mandatory standards.

In cyber fraud cases, this often means examining whether the bank or financial institution could have detected suspicious activity or failed to implement adequate safeguards.

Examples may include: Failure to monitor unusual transaction patterns, failure to flag sudden high-value transfers inconsistent with the customer’s normal banking behavior, weak monitoring of mule accounts used to receive stolen money, failure to implement reasonable security practices required under banking regulations, or even inadequate safeguards despite RBI guidelines on transaction monitoring.

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According to Limaye, banks often defend themselves by arguing that customers themselves disclosed OTPs or clicked fraudulent links. However, he believes that does not automatically end the inquiry.

“The question is whether the banking system also failed. If an elderly customer suddenly breaks fixed deposits and transfers life savings to multiple unknown accounts, should the bank not have detected something unusual?” he questions. And that is the line of defense Limaye uses.

Before large-scale digitisation, banks maintained closer oversight over customer transactions. Today, digital banking has made transactions faster but has also reduced human monitoring.

He argues that deficiencies in transaction-monitoring systems themselves can amount to deficient service if banks fail to detect obvious red flags.

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Documents needed for a Consumer Commission complaint

Unlike many other legal proceedings, filing before a Consumer Commission is relatively simple and does not necessarily require extensive evidence.

Victims should keep:

📌Updated bank passbook or account statement showing the fraudulent transactions.

📌Transaction details.

📌Copy of the complaint lodged with the cyber police or the local police.

📌Any acknowledgement or complaint number generated after reporting the fraud.

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According to Limaye, the key argument is demonstrating that significant sums suddenly left the account and that the bank should reasonably have identified suspicious activity.

What compensation can be claimed?

Apart from the actual financial loss, victims may also seek compensation for:

📌Mental agony

📌Interest on the lost amount

📌Litigation expenses incurred while pursuing the case

Is a lawyer necessary?

The Consumer Protection Act allows consumers to represent themselves before the Consumer Commission.

However, Limaye advises victims to seek legal assistance whenever possible, particularly because banks are represented by experienced legal teams.

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“An individual may not know how to frame the complaint or identify deficiencies in service. A lawyer familiar with consumer disputes can present those arguments more effectively,” he says.

First step

Regardless of whether a victim plans to approach the Consumer Commission later, Limaye says the first priority should always be reporting the fraud through the national cybercrime helpline 1930.

Immediate reporting increases the chances of freezing fraudulent transactions before the money moves through multiple accounts.

“The government’s 1930 mechanism is presently the most effective first response because it alerts banks quickly, allowing attempts to freeze or trace the money,” he says.

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“If the police succeed in freezing the stolen money, victims can approach the court for a supurdnama – a legal procedure through which the court orders the release of recovered funds to their rightful owner,” he adds.

Victims should also register a complaint with the cyber police and preserve all complaint records, which later become important documents for compensation claims.

A practical legal roadmap

According to Limaye, cyber fraud victims should consider the following sequence:

1. Report the fraud immediately by calling 1930.

2. File a complaint with the cyber police or the local police.

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3. Cooperate with the investigation and pursue recovery proceedings if any money is frozen.

4. Examine whether there was any deficiency in service by the bank or financial institution.

5. If such deficiencies exist, consider approaching the Consumer Commission to seek compensation.

Why more victims are turning to Consumer Commissions

While Consumer Commission cases can still take several years, Limaye says they are generally faster than pursuing civil remedies under the Information Technology Act.

Consumer Commissions are designed specifically for consumer grievances and provide a relatively accessible forum where victims can seek compensation for financial loss caused by deficient services.

The Safe Side

As the world evolves, the digital landscape does too, bringing new opportunities – and new risks. Scammers are becoming more sophisticated, exploiting vulnerabilities to their advantage. In our special feature series, we delve into the latest cybercrime trends and provide practical tips to help you stay informed, secure, and vigilant online.