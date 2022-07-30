scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

The official said that concerns were raised over the possibility of Krafton sharing Indian users’ personal data with foreign nations, especially China, and its ownership patterns, as an entity controlled by China’s Tencent is among the largest shareholders in Krafton.

Written by Soumyarendra Barik | New Delhi |
July 30, 2022 4:39:50 am
BGMI banned, BGMI removed, BGMI ban, Battlegrounds Mobile India ban, PUBG ban 2, BGMI India Ban, BGMI removed, BGMI india removalIn addition to BGMI, and its predecessor PUBG India, hundreds of apps believed to be of Chinese origin and suspected of misusing data have been earlier banned by MeitY.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the rebranded version of PUBG Mobile from Korean game developer and distributor Krafton, was ordered to be delisted from both Google and Apple app stores by the Centre over concerns that the app was sharing data with servers in China, as per a senior government official.

The official said that concerns were raised over the possibility of Krafton sharing Indian users’ personal data with foreign nations, especially China, and its ownership patterns, as an entity controlled by China’s Tencent is among the largest shareholders in Krafton. According to Krafton’s website, an entity called Image Frame Investment (HK) Limited — a wholly owned subsidiary of China’s Tencent Holdings — has a stake of around 13.5 per cent in the Korean company.

As per the privacy policy of BGMI, personal information of its users is stored and processed on servers located in India and Singapore. However, it says that data “may” be transferred to other countries and regions to operate the game or meet legal requirements. “The legal basis for such processing is compliance with a legal obligation to which we are subject to or are legitimate interests, such as exercise or defence of legal claims. In the event of transfer to another country or region, we will take steps to ensure that your information receives the same level of protection as if it remained in India,” the game’s privacy policy states, without clarifying which countries it may transfer data to.

Also Read |Post govt order, Google, Apple stores take down new PUBG avatar

It may be noted that before Krafton rebranded PUBG as BGMI and relaunched it in India, the PUBG Corporation — a subsidiary of Krafton — in September 2020 had said it will not authorise the PUBG Mobile franchise to Tencent Games in India, and took over all publishing responsibilities in the country. Krafton did not respond to a request for comment until publication.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Thanda karke khao’: Why BJP is unfazed about Maharashtra Cabinet e...Premium
‘Thanda karke khao’: Why BJP is unfazed about Maharashtra Cabinet e...
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia

The blocking order, it is learnt, has been issued under Section 69 (A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which empowers the government to ask intermediaries like Google and Apple to take down any link “in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign states or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognisable offence relating to above”.

Explained |Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Apple app stores?

This was the same provision that the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) had used in 2020 when it had directed to block BGMI’s predecessor, the hit battle royale game PUBG, along with 117 other apps believed to be of Chinese origin for allegedly being engaged in activities which were “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”. Before that, the same legal provision was invoked when the Ministry had banned popular short video app TikTok.

The game was delisted from Apple and Google’s app stores late Thursday evening. Following that, a Krafton spokesperson had said it was “clarifying” how BGMI was removed from the app stores. A Google spokesperson said that on receipt of the blocking order, it notified Krafton and blocked access to the app on the Play Store in India.

Explained

Slew of apps banned

In addition to BGMI, and its predecessor PUBG India, hundreds of apps believed to be of Chinese origin and suspected of misusing data have been earlier banned by MeitY.

Since the relaunch of the game in a new version, calls have been made to ban it, which gained significant momentum after a 16-year-old boy allegedly shot his mother because she stopped him from playing “online games like PUBG”. Last week, Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy had asked if the MeitY was taking action against apps like PUBG where “some children have also committed crimes when they were restrained from playing the game”.

To this, Minister of State for Electronics & IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar had responded: “There are various reports and grievances received in Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, conveying that apps that were blocked are appearing with new avatar by using similar sounding names or rebranded with the same functionality. All such reports and grievances have been forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the requesting agency, for examination. MeitY follows the due process as defined in the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information by Public) Rules, 2009″.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

In February, an Assam-based NGO called Prahar had written to the MHA and MeitY to block BGMI under Section 69 (A) of the IT Act, claiming it poses a threat to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state, and public order.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd

Most Popular

1

After 10-day ‘battle’ with tenant, elderly couple move into their Greater Noida flat

2

In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee

3

Expunge Nirmala Sitharaman's and Piyush Goyal's remarks on Sonia: Congress to Rajya Sabha chair

4

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury apologises to President Murmu for 'rashtrapatni' remark, says it was 'slip of tongue'

5

Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out

Featured Stories

July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Karnataka model
Karnataka model
Decline in road accidents and deaths since 2018
Decline in road accidents and deaths since 2018
Explained: Second coming of India’s economic might
Explained: Second coming of India’s economic might
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee
In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee
1st T20I: India trounce Windies by 68 runs

1st T20I: India trounce Windies by 68 runs

Stuck at home, CWG squad-member Tejaswin Shankar catches opening ceremony on TV

Stuck at home, CWG squad-member Tejaswin Shankar catches opening ceremony on TV

Will Smith breaks silence over Oscar slap, apologises to Chris

Will Smith breaks silence over Oscar slap, apologises to Chris

1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’

Premium
Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham
CWG | Women's Cricket

Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham

Shakira could face over 8 years in prison; here's why
Explained

Shakira could face over 8 years in prison; here's why

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
A Holy Conspiracy review

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Opinion

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement