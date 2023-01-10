scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

ColorOS 13 beta coming to Oppo Find X2, F21s Pro, F19 Pro and more smartphones

Oppo will soon be rolling out the ColorOS 13 beta update based on Android 13 to devices like Find X2 and F21s Pro. Check out the complete list here.

ColorOS-13ColorOS 13 is based on a new design language called Aquamorphic design. (Image Source: Oppo)
Listen to this article
ColorOS 13 beta coming to Oppo Find X2, F21s Pro, F19 Pro and more smartphones
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

When Google launched Android 13 in August last year, Oppo was one of the first smartphone manufacturers to update its lineup to ColorOS 13 based on Android 13. The company also shared a timeline stating it will update more than 35 devices to the latest version of ColorOS within a year.

Oppo has already updated several devices like the Reno8 Pro 5G, F21 Pro, Find X5 Pro, Find F5, Reno8 5G, Reno7 5G, K10 5G to the latest version of Android. Now, the company has shared an update which suggests that ColorOS 13 official version will be coming to the Find X2 on January 13 followed by the F21s Pro on January 14. The update schedule also states that the F19 Pro will get ColorOS 13 beta sometime in February while the A55 and A53s 5G will get it in March.

Also Read |Oppo announces AirGlass 2, MariSilicon Y, and new health monitoring device

Oppo’s ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 features a new and unique design language inspired by water called Aquamorphic design and a ‘Dynamic Computing Engine’ which helps increase the battery life while keeping the user interface lag free.

Apart from improvements to stability and responsiveness, ColorOS 13 also introduces several new features like a dedicated ‘Meeting Assistant’, improvements to the default launcher, and a revamped ‘Always-On display’ with support for Bitomji, a Spotify widget that lets users see the currently playing track and check Swiggy and Zomato information without having to light up the screen.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-01-2023 at 14:34 IST
Next Story

Air India incident: Why for a woman, travelling is terrifying and why we don’t push back more

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jan 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close