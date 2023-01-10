ColorOS 13 beta coming to Oppo Find X2, F21s Pro, F19 Pro and more smartphones

When Google launched Android 13 in August last year, Oppo was one of the first smartphone manufacturers to update its lineup to ColorOS 13 based on Android 13. The company also shared a timeline stating it will update more than 35 devices to the latest version of ColorOS within a year.

Oppo has already updated several devices like the Reno8 Pro 5G, F21 Pro, Find X5 Pro, Find F5, Reno8 5G, Reno7 5G, K10 5G to the latest version of Android. Now, the company has shared an update which suggests that ColorOS 13 official version will be coming to the Find X2 on January 13 followed by the F21s Pro on January 14. The update schedule also states that the F19 Pro will get ColorOS 13 beta sometime in February while the A55 and A53s 5G will get it in March.

Oppo’s ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 features a new and unique design language inspired by water called Aquamorphic design and a ‘Dynamic Computing Engine’ which helps increase the battery life while keeping the user interface lag free.

Apart from improvements to stability and responsiveness, ColorOS 13 also introduces several new features like a dedicated ‘Meeting Assistant’, improvements to the default launcher, and a revamped ‘Always-On display’ with support for Bitomji, a Spotify widget that lets users see the currently playing track and check Swiggy and Zomato information without having to light up the screen.