scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Advertisement

ChatGPT users spot $42 Professional Plan with perks

The new Professional Plan lets you expand the capabilities of the AI chatbot with a few perks and will exist alongside the Free Plan.

chatgpt paid $42 professional planOpenAI is yet to officially announce the $42 plan (Express photo)
Listen to this article
ChatGPT users spot $42 Professional Plan with perks
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Even as ChatGPT continues to make waves on the Internet, it could come at a cost. Some users on Saturday took to their social media after they spotted a new “Upgrade plan” option on the ChatGPT web interface, clicking on which threw a prompt showing two plans.

The Free Plan lets you use ChatGPT the way you’ve been using it thus far, but a new Professional Plan lets you expand the capabilities of the AI chatbot with less finicky availability, faster response speeds, and “priority access to new features.”

The new upgrade option can be found on the left slide menu if it’s rolled out to you. We aren’t seeing it on our end as of writing, so it’s likely the addition is currently limited to some users or specific locations.

This addition doesn’t come as a surprise. Earlier this month, OpenAI, the AI research company behind ChatGPT, had on its Discord channel shared a waitlist for a Professional tier with the aforementioned perks. Those who signed up would be reached out to ‘set up a payment process and a pilot,’ according to the information.

While OpenAI hadn’t revealed any pricing details at the time, the Professional Plan has been listed for $42 a month – no easy one-time payment here.

A recent analysis showed that OpenAI could be spending over $100K per day or $3 million per month on running costs, so monetisation was only inevitable. The company is also looking to offer the service as a cloud-based API (Application Programming Interface) that businesses and developers can integrate into their own applications and services, and charging on a pay-per-use basis for it.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...
What constitutes a trademark violation: Subway vs Suberb in Delhi High Court
What constitutes a trademark violation: Subway vs Suberb in Delhi High Court

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-01-2023 at 14:24 IST
Next Story

‘That’s F****** ridiculous!’: Alison Riske-Amritraj blasts Australian Open umpire for ‘sleeping’ during point

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jan 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close