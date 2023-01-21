ChatGPT users spot $42 Professional Plan with perks

Even as ChatGPT continues to make waves on the Internet, it could come at a cost. Some users on Saturday took to their social media after they spotted a new “Upgrade plan” option on the ChatGPT web interface, clicking on which threw a prompt showing two plans.

The Free Plan lets you use ChatGPT the way you’ve been using it thus far, but a new Professional Plan lets you expand the capabilities of the AI chatbot with less finicky availability, faster response speeds, and “priority access to new features.”

The new upgrade option can be found on the left slide menu if it’s rolled out to you. We aren’t seeing it on our end as of writing, so it’s likely the addition is currently limited to some users or specific locations.

This addition doesn’t come as a surprise. Earlier this month, OpenAI, the AI research company behind ChatGPT, had on its Discord channel shared a waitlist for a Professional tier with the aforementioned perks. Those who signed up would be reached out to ‘set up a payment process and a pilot,’ according to the information.

While OpenAI hadn’t revealed any pricing details at the time, the Professional Plan has been listed for $42 a month – no easy one-time payment here.

A recent analysis showed that OpenAI could be spending over $100K per day or $3 million per month on running costs, so monetisation was only inevitable. The company is also looking to offer the service as a cloud-based API (Application Programming Interface) that businesses and developers can integrate into their own applications and services, and charging on a pay-per-use basis for it.