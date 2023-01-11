scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

ChatGPT gets a new update to improve accuracy of AI chatbot

OpenAI says that the new "Jan 9 version" ChatGPT update improves factuality across a wide range of topics.



ChatGPT, the popular conversational AI model capable of mimicking human responses, has been updated with improved accuracy. Upon opening the interface the ChatGPT interface, users will be greeted with a new pop-up message that lists the changes in what OpenAI calls the “Jan 9 version” update. The pop-up reads:



“Here’s what’s new:

* We made more improvements to the ChatGPT model! It should be generally better across a wide range of topics and has improved factuality.

* Stop generating: Based on your feedback, we’ve added the ability to stop generating ChatGPT’s response”

The first point could pertain to ChatGPT’s potential to spread misinformation. While the chatbot does have built-in functions to help it avoid offensive responses and factual errors, it’s still far from perfect. OpenAI has also admitted that ChatGPT is susceptible to providing “plausible-sounding but incorrect or nonsensical answers.” Perhaps, with this update, the chatbot has grown a tad smarter at handling these things.

Meanwhile, the second point looks like it refers to the ability to stop ChatGPT while it’s generating a response, although we were unable to see anything related to it on our end. Lengthier responses can be annoying sometimes when you realise mid-way that the output being generated isn’t to your requirements, but can’t do anything to stop the output. This means you’ve to wait for ChatGPT to finish generating the response before you can send it a fresh query.

The “Jan 9 version” update is the second update ChatGPT has received since its launch in late November. The previous one from December 15, improved general performance and added conversation history.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 15:01 IST
