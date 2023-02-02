scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

ChatGPT sets record for fastest-growing user base

An average of about 13 million unique visitors had used ChatGPT per day in January, more than double the levels of December.

ChatGPT | ChatGPT user base | OpenAI ChatGPTAnalysts believe the viral launch of ChatGPT will give OpenAI a first-mover advantage against other AI companies. (Express Photo)

ChatGPT, the popular chatbot from OpenAI, is estimated to have reached 100 million monthly active users in January, just two months after launch, making it the fastest-growing consumer application in history, according to a UBS study on Wednesday.

The report, citing data from analytics firm Similarweb, said an average of about 13 million unique visitors had used ChatGPT per day in January, more than double the levels of December.

“In 20 years following the internet space, we cannot recall a faster ramp in a consumer internet app,” UBS analysts wrote in the note.

Also Read |Microsoft to add ChatGPT to Azure cloud services ‘soon’

It took TikTok about nine months after its global launch to reach 100 million users and Instagram 2-1/2 years, according to data from Sensor Tower.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Healthcare budget: 157 new nursing colleges on the cards, drive to end si...
Healthcare budget: 157 new nursing colleges on the cards, drive to end si...
Delhi Confidential: During Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman’s slip...
Delhi Confidential: During Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman’s slip...

ChatGPT can generate articles, essays, jokes and even poetry in response to prompts. OpenAI, a private company backed by Microsoft Corp, made it available to the public for free in late November.

On Thursday, OpenAI announced a $20 monthly subscription, initially for users in the United States only. It would provide a more stable and faster service as well as the opportunity to try new features first, the company said.

Analysts believe the viral launch of ChatGPT will give OpenAI a first-mover advantage against other AI companies. The growing usage, while imposing substantial computing cost on OpenAI, has also provided valuable feedback to help train the chatbot’s responses.

Advertisement

The company said the subscription revenue would help cover the computing cost.

Availability of the tool has raised questions about facilitation of academic dishonesty and misinformation.

Last month, Microsoft announced another multi-billion-dollar investment in OpenAI in the form of cash and provision of cloud computing.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 12:03 IST
Next Story

Selena Gomez shares reason behind her shaky hands in new video

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close