ChatGPT Pro: What is it and who should pay a premium for the advanced AI tool?

A recent leak suggested that OpenAI is working on a premium tier for its ChatGPT with improved response time. While the Microsoft-backed AI-powered machine learning model is available for free, the Pro variant seems to have a few tricks up its sleeves that encourage users to opt for the paid version to get the best possible human-dialect-like generative chatting experience.

ChatGPT has been trained from the dataset that consists of data from on or before 2022. Using this data, ChatGPT can answer your queries, complete school essays, write computer code, and can even create a detailed itinerary for your next trip.

What is ChatGPT Pro?

While ChatGPT itself is pretty capable when compared to a conventional search engine, the ChatGPT Pro is likely to take it to the next level. Right now, OpenAI spends a lot of money on ChatGPT to keep it up and running and it is yet to make any profit from it. With ChatGPT Pro, the company will be able to recover at least some amount of money that it is spending on ChatGPT.

How much does it cost?

ChatGPT Pro will come with a monthly subscription plan and is said to cost $42 in the US and in India, it could cost around Rs 3,500. The company could also add quarterly and annual ChatGPT Pro subscription plans in the coming days.

What features are included in ChatGPT Pro?

ChatGPT Pro will have several advantages over the standard edition. This includes the availability of service even when there is high demand. It will also offer faster response speed, and subscribers will also get early access to the new features.

This will be a major dealbreaker, as ChatGPT requires a lot of GPUs to process the data and produce responses. When the userbase will increase, the company either has to increase the server capacity to keep the services running. In this case, a Pro user will get priority access to the ChatGPT even when the traffic is high.

How to subscribe to ChatGPT Pro?

ChatGPT Pro is available for select users who have the invitation to access ChatGPT Pro. Right now, there is no official information on when the ChatGPT Pro subscription will go public.