ChatGPT Plus subscription plan announced: Costs $20 per month

OpenAI has launched a new subscription plan for its chatbot — ChatGPT Plus with additional features and capabilities. The company has confirmed that it will continue to offer free-to-use ChatGPT, and the new Plus variant is meant for those who want a bit more from ChatGPT.

With a monthly subscription charge of $20, the ChatGPT Plus is currently limited to the US, and more countries will be added in the near future. In the meantime, OpenAI will also start inviting the people who are currently on the waiting list to the ChatGPT Plus program. According to the company, the new subscription plan will help them to support free access and availability of the ChatGPT to as many people as possible.

Features of ChatGPT Plus

A ChatGPT Plus user will get general access to ChatGPT even in peak times. Similarly, ChatGPT Plus users will be able to experience faster response time, and they will also get priority access to the new features and capabilities. These features are similar to the leaked ChatGPT Pro and the ChatGPT Plus also comes at a slightly lower price, again, when compared to the previously leaked ChatGPT Pro pricing.

We’re piloting ChatGPT Plus, a $20/mo subscription for faster response times and reliability during peak hours: https://t.co/ZDK37w9MIs — Greg Brockman (@gdb) February 1, 2023

OpenAI has also confirmed that it has made several changes to the ChatGPT based on the feedback it has received during the research preview. In the future, OpenAI has also confirmed to release of ChatGPT API, which will allow businesses to seamlessly integrated ChatGPT into already existing apps and services. While ChatGPT currently has no competition, big brands like Google and Baidu are working on similar services.

How to subscribe to ChatGPT Plus?

Right now, the ChatGPT Plus subscription plan will only be available for customers in the US market. You can fill out the ChatGPT Plus Google Doc form to join the waiting list and OpenAI will start inviting people to subscribe to the ChatGPT Plus service.