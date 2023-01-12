scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

ChatGPT hype encourages fake apps trying to cash in: Here’s what to keep in mind

A number of fake apps based on ChatGPT have begun popping up across App Store and Play Store, defrauding people by charging for an otherwise free product.

fake chatgpt apps cashing in on hype
ChatGPT quickly grew to become one of the biggest tech buzzwords post its launch in November last year, thanks to its ability to generate incredibly convincing human-like responses to people’s queries. Of course, whenever something achieves such popularity levels, people immediately start thinking of ways to cash in on it. So it is not surprising that a number of fake apps based have begun popping up across App Store and Play Store, defrauding people by charging for an otherwise free product.

If you search on the Play Store for ChatGPT, a number of results pop up. For instance, one in an app called “ChatGPT Chat GPT AI with GPT-3” already managed to garner tens of thousands of downloads and thousands of positive reviews before it was taken down from the App Store. The creators of this app are obviously relying on keyword stuffing right in its name itself in the hopes of increasing its chances of showing up when a user searches for something related to it on the App Store.

The app was charging a fee of up to $49.99 for ad-free usage, so it’s fair to assume that its developer did manage to make some money for the short duration during which it was up.

Still, Apple seems to be handling the fake apps situation a lot better than Google, since the Play Store looks like it’s absolutely plagued with those. Searching “ChatGPT” on Google Play Store returns a flurry of applications with that keyword in their name, each trying to squeeze their way to the top.

There’s no telling what these apps might have in store, so it’s better to be safe than sorry. In the best-case scenario, you’d be bombarded with ads every time you input a query. The worst among these apps could be designed to steal your data.

Obviously, not all are fake, but many of them do dishonestly claim that they are based on ChatGPT. At the moment, there is no official API (Application Programming Interface) for ChatGPT, so technically it’s impossible for an app to be based on the chatbot.

Why there’s no legit “ChatGPT app” right now

The only official interface for ChatGPT currently is the website which you can access by heading over to chat.openai.com. As stated above, an official API for ChatGPT is not a thing right now, so developers can’t directly create apps based on the chatbot.

But if you’d rather not go through the hassle of navigating into the ChatGPT website every time you have a query and would rather have an app, then there’s a workaround you can use:

1. Open chat.openai.com on Chrome on your phone

2. Login to your OpenAI account

3. When you see the ChatGPT interface, tap on the three-dot menu in the top-right corner

4. Hit “Add to Home screen” to create a shortcut

One key advantage to using the official ChatGPT interface is that it does not throw ads at you at all. It’s just you, your curiosity, and the know-all bot’s finesse without a bother in the world.

What to do when you spot a fake

If you spot a fake or malicious “ChatGPT” app on the Google Play Store, head to its listing page, tap on the three-dot menu in the top-right, then tap “Flag as inappropriate.” Here you’ll be asked to select the reason you find the app objectionable. “Copycat or impersonation” will be the most appropriate response.

If you spot a fake or malicious “ChatGPT” app on the Apple App Store, head to its listing page, scroll down to “Report a problem,” tap it, and then tap “Report a scam or fraud.”

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 14:06 IST
